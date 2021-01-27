Report: Competition and Costs to Find Warehouse Workers Near All-Time High

Online staffing firm Wonolo releases report showing the cost to find warehouse workers jumped 600% across 2020. Tweet this

"Competition for warehouse workers during the pandemic has been the most we've ever seen in Wonolo's six-year history and shows no signs of slowing down," said Monica Plaza, Wonolo's Vice President of Strategy. "Companies looking to attract frontline workers will need to be innovative–from increasing pay, to leveraging technology solutions that help connect available workers to local jobs. The data tells us 2021 will be the year that companies will need to shift how they look for and retain warehouse workers."

"'Warehouse workers' has always been a competitive category during a traditional retail season, but due to the Pandemic we saw the largest spike of competition start in April and has continued into 2021," said Cindy Klein, Talent.com's Senior Vice President of Sales US.

"Businesses looking to hire warehouse workers in 2021 must explore more creative and cost-effective strategies to target and attract the most relevant talent," said Jennifer Terry-Tharp, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Joveo. "They must be better prepared to leverage data to optimize their talent sourcing funnels, create compelling offers, and transform their recruitment processes with new age technologies like programmatic job advertising."

Key takeaways from the report :

The cost to find warehouse workers jumped about 400% during the holiday shopping season and about 600% across 2020

From the beginning of 2020 through the summer, the number of open warehouse positions grew by almost 167%

Wonolo is an online platform that connects over 500,000 workers – or "Wonoloers" – with retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs throughout the U.S and has done so since 2014. These "Work Now Locally" opportunities vary widely, from customer service, delivery, and event staffing to food production, warehousing, and manufacturing. Wonolo's mission is to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone.

