Report: Demand Jumps 475% For Hourly Workers in E-commerce Warehousing This Holiday Season

Highlights of the analysis include:

Businesses are offering hourly pay for workers that is $2.00 higher this year on average than last year ( $14.18 vs. $12.18 ).

higher this year on average than last year ( vs. ). There's a 475% increase in job requests for labor at fulfillment warehouses, distribution centers, and other companies in the e-commerce industry compared to last year at this time.

Event staffing and other industries most acutely affected by COVID-19 don't expect to recover completely during this holiday season. There's a 61% decrease in requests for labor at events, and for related washing and cleaning services.

"At a time of high unemployment and steep economic disruption, it's exciting to see workers will have ample opportunity to earn money and demonstrate other skills this holiday season," said Yong Kim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wonolo. "Our data shows the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the majority of holiday sales from in-store to online, prompting increased competition as retailers need frontline warehouse workers like never before. Rather than hiring hundreds of seasonal cashiers, retailers are bringing on workers to pick, pack, and ship boxes instead."

Methodology

Wonolo allows companies to offer jobs for workers both immediately and at points in the future. So we compared the requests for workers that companies posted in Q3 2019 for Q4 2019 with the job requests companies posted in Q3 2020 for Q4 2020 (as of mid September). This data set comprises tens of thousands of job requests posted by hundreds of companies during the time frame above.

About Wonolo

Wonolo is an online platform that connects over 500,000 workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of blue collar, frontline jobs throughout the U.S and has done so since 2014. These "Work Now Locally" opportunities vary widely, from customer service, delivery, and event staffing to food production, warehousing, and manufacturing. At Wonolo, we are Making Work, Work.

