REPORT: EMPLOYEES ARE WARY OF RISING ENERGY COST OF WORKING FROM HOME

Over one-third of US employees say they have increased the use of facilities away from home, according to research from building intelligence platform provider Infogrid

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogrid , a leader in building intelligence, has published its recent research on employee attitudes about workplace energy efficiency, in a report entitled Energy Management and the Workplace of the Future. The survey of more than 4,000 US and UK respondents reveals that employees are highly aware and concerned about energy efficiency, costs, and environmental impact. Findings show many are calling on their employers and governments to take action.

"Employees in both the UK and US are concerned about energy efficiency in their workplaces, and its global environmental impact. They want greater energy efficiency at work, and they hold building managers and owners accountable," said Ross Sheil, Senior Vice President at Infogrid. "Our surveys show that employees have immediate worries about how to handle heat waves and energy shortages. Companies and landlords should acquire the right energy management technologies and partner with employees to reduce carbon footprint."

Key findings include:

Employees worry that work-at-home will cost them. Three-quarters of respondents in the US (74%) are concerned about the impact of the energy crisis on the cost of working from home. Over one-third (37%) of US employees say they have increased the use of facilities away from home, as a result.

