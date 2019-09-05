Report Finds North Dakota, Maryland and New Jersey Rank Best for a Combined Lower Prevalence of Mental Illness and Higher Access to Mental Health Care

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90% of people who died by suicide showed symptoms of mental health conditions, yet 59% of US adults with a mental health condition received no mental health services in the past year, according to a new QuoteWizard.com report .

Key Findings:

States with a high rate of access to mental health care tend to have low prevalence of mental illness.

North Dakota ranked 1st-overall with 11th-lowest mental illness prevalence and 12th-best access to care.

Maryland ranked 2nd-overall with 12th-lowest mental illness prevalence and 14th-best access to care.

New Jersey ranked 3rd-overall with the number-1 lowest mental illness prevalence and 26th-best access to care.

Over 24 million individuals experiencing a mental health illness are going untreated

Over 9.8 million adults seriously thought about suicide—an increase of 200,000 people from last year's data set.

Methodology

Using state ranking data from Mental Health America, we ranked each state 1 to 50 for prevalence of mental illness and access to mental health care. Overall, rankings were determined by a composite score of prevalence and access rankings. States that scored highest overall composite score were states that had a high rate of access and a low rate of prevalence.

Mental Health America state rankings for prevalence were based on factors such as thoughts of suicide, population with mental illness and substance abuse. State rankings for access were based on factors such as uninsured rates, health care costs and government programs.

Table:

Column 1: Overall rankings were determined by a composite score of prevalence and access rankings.

Column 3: Prevalence rankings 1-50, 1 having the highest prevalence of mental illness and 50 having the lowest.

Column 4: Access rankings 1-50, 1 having the highest access to mental health care and 50 having the lowest.

Combined Composite State Rankings for Mental Illness and Access to Care Composite

Rank State Prevalence (higher rank equals

lower mental illness) Access (lower rank equals

more access to care) 1 North Dakota 39 12 2 Maryland 38 14 3 New Jersey 50 26 4 Pennsylvania 36 13 5 New York 40 17 6 Illinois 41 18 7 Hawaii 48 28 8 Maine 22 4 9 Connecticut 24 7 10 Michigan 32 15 11 Minnesota 19 3 12 Iowa 23 8 13 South Dakota 35 21 14 Delaware 33 20 15 Massachusetts 13 1 16 New Hampshire 16 6 17 Ohio 18 9 18 Georgia 49 43 19 Vermont 7 2 20 Wisconsin 12 11 21 Oklahoma 34 33 22 Rhode Island 5 5 23 North Carolina 37 37 24 Florida 42 42 25 Kansas 30 31 26 Alabama 46 47 27 Nebraska 25 27 28 California 28 30 29 Louisiana 43 45 30 Texas 47 49 31 South Carolina 44 48 32 Kentucky 20 25 33 Mississippi 45 50 34 Colorado 4 10 35 New Mexico 15 23 36 Missouri 27 35 37 Virginia 29 39 38 Washington 10 22 39 West Virginia 17 29 40 Tennessee 31 44 41 Oregon 1 16 42 Arizona 26 41 43 Alaska 2 19 44 Montana 6 24 45 Arkansas 21 40 46 Utah 14 34 47 Indiana 11 32 48 Wyoming 9 36 49 Idaho 3 38 50 Nevada 8 46

