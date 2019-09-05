Report Finds North Dakota, Maryland and New Jersey Rank Best for a Combined Lower Prevalence of Mental Illness and Higher Access to Mental Health Care
Sep 05, 2019, 06:39 ET
SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90% of people who died by suicide showed symptoms of mental health conditions, yet 59% of US adults with a mental health condition received no mental health services in the past year, according to a new QuoteWizard.com report.
QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released its report on how mental health care access across the country affects mental illness and suicide rates to bring awareness for National Suicide Prevention Week: Sun, Sep 8, 2019 – Sat, Sep 14, 2019, and September Suicide Prevention Month.
Key Findings:
- States with a high rate of access to mental health care tend to have low prevalence of mental illness.
- North Dakota ranked 1st-overall with 11th-lowest mental illness prevalence and 12th-best access to care.
- Maryland ranked 2nd-overall with 12th-lowest mental illness prevalence and 14th-best access to care.
- New Jersey ranked 3rd-overall with the number-1 lowest mental illness prevalence and 26th-best access to care.
- Over 5.3 million (12.2% of) adults with a mental illness remain uninsured.
- Over 24 million individuals experiencing a mental health illness are going untreated
- Over 9.8 million adults seriously thought about suicide—an increase of 200,000 people from last year's data set.
Methodology
Using state ranking data from Mental Health America, we ranked each state 1 to 50 for prevalence of mental illness and access to mental health care. Overall, rankings were determined by a composite score of prevalence and access rankings. States that scored highest overall composite score were states that had a high rate of access and a low rate of prevalence.
Mental Health America state rankings for prevalence were based on factors such as thoughts of suicide, population with mental illness and substance abuse. State rankings for access were based on factors such as uninsured rates, health care costs and government programs.
To view the full report, visit:
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/best-states-for-mental-healthcare
Table:
Column 1: Overall rankings were determined by a composite score of prevalence and access rankings.
Column 3: Prevalence rankings 1-50, 1 having the highest prevalence of mental illness and 50 having the lowest.
Column 4: Access rankings 1-50, 1 having the highest access to mental health care and 50 having the lowest.
|
Combined Composite State Rankings for Mental Illness and Access to Care
|
Composite
|
State
|
Prevalence (higher rank equals
|
Access (lower rank equals
|
1
|
North Dakota
|
39
|
12
|
2
|
Maryland
|
38
|
14
|
3
|
New Jersey
|
50
|
26
|
4
|
Pennsylvania
|
36
|
13
|
5
|
New York
|
40
|
17
|
6
|
Illinois
|
41
|
18
|
7
|
Hawaii
|
48
|
28
|
8
|
Maine
|
22
|
4
|
9
|
Connecticut
|
24
|
7
|
10
|
Michigan
|
32
|
15
|
11
|
Minnesota
|
19
|
3
|
12
|
Iowa
|
23
|
8
|
13
|
South Dakota
|
35
|
21
|
14
|
Delaware
|
33
|
20
|
15
|
Massachusetts
|
13
|
1
|
16
|
New Hampshire
|
16
|
6
|
17
|
Ohio
|
18
|
9
|
18
|
Georgia
|
49
|
43
|
19
|
Vermont
|
7
|
2
|
20
|
Wisconsin
|
12
|
11
|
21
|
Oklahoma
|
34
|
33
|
22
|
Rhode Island
|
5
|
5
|
23
|
North Carolina
|
37
|
37
|
24
|
Florida
|
42
|
42
|
25
|
Kansas
|
30
|
31
|
26
|
Alabama
|
46
|
47
|
27
|
Nebraska
|
25
|
27
|
28
|
California
|
28
|
30
|
29
|
Louisiana
|
43
|
45
|
30
|
Texas
|
47
|
49
|
31
|
South Carolina
|
44
|
48
|
32
|
Kentucky
|
20
|
25
|
33
|
Mississippi
|
45
|
50
|
34
|
Colorado
|
4
|
10
|
35
|
New Mexico
|
15
|
23
|
36
|
Missouri
|
27
|
35
|
37
|
Virginia
|
29
|
39
|
38
|
Washington
|
10
|
22
|
39
|
West Virginia
|
17
|
29
|
40
|
Tennessee
|
31
|
44
|
41
|
Oregon
|
1
|
16
|
42
|
Arizona
|
26
|
41
|
43
|
Alaska
|
2
|
19
|
44
|
Montana
|
6
|
24
|
45
|
Arkansas
|
21
|
40
|
46
|
Utah
|
14
|
34
|
47
|
Indiana
|
11
|
32
|
48
|
Wyoming
|
9
|
36
|
49
|
Idaho
|
3
|
38
|
50
|
Nevada
|
8
|
46
