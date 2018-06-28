Shiftgig surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. residents finding that 34 percent of them are a good fit for hourly, business-based gig work. The report found the highest percentage of those who have worked business-based gigs were students at 44 percent, followed by retirees at 40 percent and then full-and part-time workers at 37 percent and 36 percent respectively. Workers were also found to be well-educated with 45 percent having a bachelor's or master's degree.

Additionally, the report uncovered a new subset of workers who have not yet participated in business-based gigs but have the free time and motivation to do so. Three quarters of this group reported having other jobs but still being interested in picking up business-based gig work on the side. Respondents also averaged around 20 free hours per week aligning well with available business-based gig work.

"These findings reveal a massive, untapped opportunity in the gig economy for people to have more flexible, hourly work options with businesses," said Wade Burgess, CEO of Shiftgig. "The people looking to pick up this work have the soft skills like strong customer service orientation, active listening and social perceptiveness that will benefit businesses looking to fill hourly labor needs."

Download a full copy of the 2018 Profile of a Gig Worker Report here.

About Shiftgig

Shiftgig is the easiest and most reliable way to fill on-demand shifts. We connect businesses looking to fill short-term job assignments with pre-vetted, skills-assessed workers seeking flexibility and choice. Our industry-leading technology platform provides financial opportunity for hourly workers while delivering powerful business agility to more than 2,900 companies in the food service, hospitality, retail and experiential marketing industries. For more information visit www.shiftgig.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-finds-people-want-a-new-type-of-gig-work-300673600.html

SOURCE Shiftgig

Related Links

http://www.shiftgig.com

