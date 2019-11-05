Report Finds Urban States Have The Highest Rate of Pedestrian Deaths; New Jersey and New York Lead The Way

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released its report ranking which states are the most dangerous for pedestrians.

In 2017, 16.08% pedestrian road fatality rate was at its highest in a five-year span since 2013. Our findings saw that states with highly populated urban metro areas tended to be near the top of our list for most dangerous states for pedestrians.

Key findings:

  • Urban states have the highest rate of pedestrian deaths; New Jersey and New York lead the way.
  • An average of 5,436 pedestrians die every year in fatal car crashes.
  • Pedestrian deaths are on the rise. In 2017, pedestrian fatality rate was 16.08% — highest in a five-year span since 2013.
  • Pedestrians are more likely to be involved in a fatal car crash than motorcyclists and bicyclists.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/dangerous-states-for-pedestrians 

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA data on persons killed in fatal car crashes. We looked at total pedestrian fatalities as a percentage of total people in fatal car crashes. We then evaluated pedestrian fatalities as a percentage of total fatalities in a span from 2013 to 2017. State rankings are from 1 (highest rate of pedestrian fatalities) to 50 (lowest rate of pedestrian fatalities).

Rank

State

Total Pedestrian Fatalities

% of Pedestrian Fatalities

1

New Jersey

813

28.18

2

New York

1460

26.94

3

Delaware

147

24.83

4

Nevada

373

24.42

5

Rhode Island

71

24.06

6

California

4053

23.79

7

Hawaii

115

22.24

8

Massachusetts

384

21.50

9

Florida

3023

21.40

10

Maryland

528

21.12

11

Arizona

850

19.01

12

New Mexico

326

18.32

13

Connecticut

237

17.09

14

Alaska

58

16.47

15

Michigan

781

15.90

16

Texas

2790

15.47

17

Washington

394

15.45

18

Oregon

314

15.30

19

Louisiana

546

14.70

20

Georgia

980

14.26

21

Utah

184

14.06

22

South Carolina

628

13.72

23

North Carolina

926

13.58

24

Illinois

689

13.54

25

Pennsylvania

776

13.08

26

Virginia

473

12.46

27

Colorado

343

12.36

28

Alabama

502

11.02

29

Ohio

582

10.74

30

Indiana

438

10.71

31

Oklahoma

344

10.31

32

New Hampshire

60

10.30

33

Missouri

434

10.16

34

Maine

76

9.96

35

Tennessee

491

9.82

36

Minnesota

182

9.53

37

Kentucky

343

9.30

38

Mississippi

298

9.10

39

Vermont

27

8.97

40

Wisconsin

246

8.67

41

Arkansas

218

8.47

42

West Virginia

116

7.49

43

Kansas

146

7.37

44

Montana

73

7.14

45

Iowa

109

6.44

46

Nebraska

72

6.38

47

South Dakota

40

6.15

48

Idaho

68

6.10

49

North Dakota

29

4.51

50

Wyoming

24

3.88

About QuoteWizard
QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006. 

For more information, go to www.quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree
LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education, and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

