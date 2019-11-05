Report Finds Urban States Have The Highest Rate of Pedestrian Deaths; New Jersey and New York Lead The Way
Nov 05, 2019, 06:00 ET
SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released its report ranking which states are the most dangerous for pedestrians.
In 2017, 16.08% pedestrian road fatality rate was at its highest in a five-year span since 2013. Our findings saw that states with highly populated urban metro areas tended to be near the top of our list for most dangerous states for pedestrians.
Key findings:
- Urban states have the highest rate of pedestrian deaths; New Jersey and New York lead the way.
- An average of 5,436 pedestrians die every year in fatal car crashes.
- Pedestrian deaths are on the rise. In 2017, pedestrian fatality rate was 16.08% — highest in a five-year span since 2013.
- Pedestrians are more likely to be involved in a fatal car crash than motorcyclists and bicyclists.
To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/dangerous-states-for-pedestrians
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA data on persons killed in fatal car crashes. We looked at total pedestrian fatalities as a percentage of total people in fatal car crashes. We then evaluated pedestrian fatalities as a percentage of total fatalities in a span from 2013 to 2017. State rankings are from 1 (highest rate of pedestrian fatalities) to 50 (lowest rate of pedestrian fatalities).
|
Rank
|
State
|
Total Pedestrian Fatalities
|
% of Pedestrian Fatalities
|
1
|
New Jersey
|
813
|
28.18
|
2
|
New York
|
1460
|
26.94
|
3
|
Delaware
|
147
|
24.83
|
4
|
Nevada
|
373
|
24.42
|
5
|
Rhode Island
|
71
|
24.06
|
6
|
California
|
4053
|
23.79
|
7
|
Hawaii
|
115
|
22.24
|
8
|
Massachusetts
|
384
|
21.50
|
9
|
Florida
|
3023
|
21.40
|
10
|
Maryland
|
528
|
21.12
|
11
|
Arizona
|
850
|
19.01
|
12
|
New Mexico
|
326
|
18.32
|
13
|
Connecticut
|
237
|
17.09
|
14
|
Alaska
|
58
|
16.47
|
15
|
Michigan
|
781
|
15.90
|
16
|
Texas
|
2790
|
15.47
|
17
|
Washington
|
394
|
15.45
|
18
|
Oregon
|
314
|
15.30
|
19
|
Louisiana
|
546
|
14.70
|
20
|
Georgia
|
980
|
14.26
|
21
|
Utah
|
184
|
14.06
|
22
|
South Carolina
|
628
|
13.72
|
23
|
North Carolina
|
926
|
13.58
|
24
|
Illinois
|
689
|
13.54
|
25
|
Pennsylvania
|
776
|
13.08
|
26
|
Virginia
|
473
|
12.46
|
27
|
Colorado
|
343
|
12.36
|
28
|
Alabama
|
502
|
11.02
|
29
|
Ohio
|
582
|
10.74
|
30
|
Indiana
|
438
|
10.71
|
31
|
Oklahoma
|
344
|
10.31
|
32
|
New Hampshire
|
60
|
10.30
|
33
|
Missouri
|
434
|
10.16
|
34
|
Maine
|
76
|
9.96
|
35
|
Tennessee
|
491
|
9.82
|
36
|
Minnesota
|
182
|
9.53
|
37
|
Kentucky
|
343
|
9.30
|
38
|
Mississippi
|
298
|
9.10
|
39
|
Vermont
|
27
|
8.97
|
40
|
Wisconsin
|
246
|
8.67
|
41
|
Arkansas
|
218
|
8.47
|
42
|
West Virginia
|
116
|
7.49
|
43
|
Kansas
|
146
|
7.37
|
44
|
Montana
|
73
|
7.14
|
45
|
Iowa
|
109
|
6.44
|
46
|
Nebraska
|
72
|
6.38
|
47
|
South Dakota
|
40
|
6.15
|
48
|
Idaho
|
68
|
6.10
|
49
|
North Dakota
|
29
|
4.51
|
50
|
Wyoming
|
24
|
3.88
About QuoteWizard
QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance.
For more information, go to www.quotewizard.com
About LendingTree
LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions.
