Report Finds Urban States Have The Highest Rate of Pedestrian Deaths; New Jersey and New York Lead The Way

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released its report ranking which states are the most dangerous for pedestrians.

In 2017, 16.08% pedestrian road fatality rate was at its highest in a five-year span since 2013. Our findings saw that states with highly populated urban metro areas tended to be near the top of our list for most dangerous states for pedestrians.

Key findings:

Urban states have the highest rate of pedestrian deaths; New Jersey and New York lead the way.

and lead the way. An average of 5,436 pedestrians die every year in fatal car crashes.

Pedestrian deaths are on the rise. In 2017, pedestrian fatality rate was 16.08% — highest in a five-year span since 2013.

Pedestrians are more likely to be involved in a fatal car crash than motorcyclists and bicyclists.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed NHTSA data on persons killed in fatal car crashes. We looked at total pedestrian fatalities as a percentage of total people in fatal car crashes. We then evaluated pedestrian fatalities as a percentage of total fatalities in a span from 2013 to 2017. State rankings are from 1 (highest rate of pedestrian fatalities) to 50 (lowest rate of pedestrian fatalities).

Rank State Total Pedestrian Fatalities % of Pedestrian Fatalities 1 New Jersey 813 28.18 2 New York 1460 26.94 3 Delaware 147 24.83 4 Nevada 373 24.42 5 Rhode Island 71 24.06 6 California 4053 23.79 7 Hawaii 115 22.24 8 Massachusetts 384 21.50 9 Florida 3023 21.40 10 Maryland 528 21.12 11 Arizona 850 19.01 12 New Mexico 326 18.32 13 Connecticut 237 17.09 14 Alaska 58 16.47 15 Michigan 781 15.90 16 Texas 2790 15.47 17 Washington 394 15.45 18 Oregon 314 15.30 19 Louisiana 546 14.70 20 Georgia 980 14.26 21 Utah 184 14.06 22 South Carolina 628 13.72 23 North Carolina 926 13.58 24 Illinois 689 13.54 25 Pennsylvania 776 13.08 26 Virginia 473 12.46 27 Colorado 343 12.36 28 Alabama 502 11.02 29 Ohio 582 10.74 30 Indiana 438 10.71 31 Oklahoma 344 10.31 32 New Hampshire 60 10.30 33 Missouri 434 10.16 34 Maine 76 9.96 35 Tennessee 491 9.82 36 Minnesota 182 9.53 37 Kentucky 343 9.30 38 Mississippi 298 9.10 39 Vermont 27 8.97 40 Wisconsin 246 8.67 41 Arkansas 218 8.47 42 West Virginia 116 7.49 43 Kansas 146 7.37 44 Montana 73 7.14 45 Iowa 109 6.44 46 Nebraska 72 6.38 47 South Dakota 40 6.15 48 Idaho 68 6.10 49 North Dakota 29 4.51 50 Wyoming 24 3.88

