Report Finds West Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan Have the Biggest Improvement in Uninsured Rates

QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released its report ranking which states have seen the biggest improvement of uninsured rates from 2008.

Key Findings

Nationwide, the number of uninsured people has decreased by 35% (12.6 million people) from 2008 to 2017.

Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act lead to an increase of 111% (15.2 million people) in the number of people enrolled in Medicaid from 2008 to 2017.

West Virginia , Kentucky and Michigan saw greatest improvement in uninsured rates from 2008 to 2017.

, and saw greatest improvement in uninsured rates from 2008 to 2017. South Dakota , Texas and Wyoming saw least improvement in uninsured rates from 2008 to 2017.

, and saw least improvement in uninsured rates from 2008 to 2017. 35 states have adopted Medicaid expansion, leading to the improved uninsured rates across the nation.

The driving force behind the drop in uninsured rates is likely the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. ACA laws increased eligibility for adults with incomes below 138% of the federal poverty level to be covered under Medicaid. While the ACA increased eligibility for Medicaid, many states have not adopted Medicaid expansion. Currently there are 35 states that have adopted some form of Medicaid expansion. It's those states who have adopted Medicaid expansion that saw the greatest decrease in uninsured people from 2008 to 2017. Among the top 20 states to decrease their rate of uninsured from 2008 to 2017, 19 have adopted Medicaid expansion.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-biggest-improvement-uninsured-rates

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed health insurance coverage rates in all 50 states to see which states had the greatest improvement in uninsured rates. To get health insurance improvement rates, we compared uninsured rates from 2008 versus 2017 to find which states saw the greatest rate of improvement. States ranked 1 to 50, with 1 being the greatest improvement in uninsured rates and 50 being the lowest rate of improvement. We paired Medicaid increases from 2008 versus 2017 to show a correlation between states that participated in Medicaid expansion and those that saw a greater improvement in uninsured rates.

The ranking is based on the rates

Rank

(decrease) State 2008

uninsured 2017

uninsured % decrease of

uninsured % Medicaid

increase 1 West Virginia 244,100 90,800 -63% 171% 2 Kentucky 507,000 192,000 -62% 171% 3 Michigan 973,700 427,300 -56% 90% 4 Rhode Island 91,400 40,700 -55% 134% 5 Arkansas 424,200 197,800 -53% 167% 6 California 5,185,500 2,446,600 -53% 166% 7 New Mexico 334,200 158,900 -52% 212% 8 Vermont 47,700 23,000 -52% 52% 9 Oregon 492,000 243,100 -51% 276% 10 Ohio 1,097,900 542,700 -51% 119% 11 New York 1,924,400 970,900 -50% 82% 12 Louisiana 663,400 340,000 -49% 183% 13 Iowa 212,300 111,400 -48% 110% 14 Illinois 1,382,700 744,300 -46% 91% 15 New Hampshire 123,400 66,500 -46% 128% 16 Colorado 635,000 348,800 -45% 270% 17 Montana 137,700 77,200 -44% 197% 18 Minnesota 351,900 197,900 -44% 86% 19 Washington 690,600 388,400 -44% 159% 20 Wisconsin 415,100 236,100 -43% 50% 21 Maryland 519,900 301,000 -42% 204% 22 Pennsylvania 947,300 550,000 -42% 99% 23 Hawaii 70,400 41,800 -41% 123% 24 Arizona 871,400 544,700 -37% 89% 25 Delaware 69,800 43,900 -37% 51% 26 Indiana 683,300 435,300 -36% 107% 27 United States 36,238,300 23,585,300 -35% 111% 28 Connecticut 251,500 168,000 -33% 117% 29 New Jersey 873,200 586,100 -33% 116% 30 Nevada 401,100 269,300 -33% 397% 31 Massachusetts 226,000 158,700 -30% 71% 32 Alaska 110,000 79,500 -28% 236% 33 Utah 288,400 209,200 -27% 69% 34 Kansas 272,000 199,200 -27% 76% 35 Missouri 631,600 462,800 -27% 33% 36 Tennessee 709,600 543,200 -23% 62% 37 Maine 117,600 90,500 -23% -10% 38 Idaho 202,400 157,400 -22% 150% 39 Mississippi 396,000 309,500 -22% 52% 40 Alabama 529,500 414,500 -22% 76% 41 Florida 2,916,000 2,292,900 -21% 130% 42 Georgia 1,449,600 1,155,400 -20% 83% 43 North Carolina 1,181,000 944,500 -20% 78% 44 South Carolina 594,500 477,800 -20% 78% 45 Oklahoma 551,900 452,700 -18% 46% 46 Virginia 723,500 615,200 -15% 75% 47 North Dakota 48,400 41,600 -14% 76% 48 Nebraska 151,200 130,500 -14% 49% 49 Wyoming 61,000 54,900 -10% 103% 50 Texas 4,351,000 3,925,600 -10% 89% 51 South Dakota 66,700 63,600 -5% 47%

