Report Finds West Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan Have the Biggest Improvement in Uninsured Rates
Oct 23, 2019, 06:00 ET
SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces has released its report ranking which states have seen the biggest improvement of uninsured rates from 2008.
Key Findings
- Nationwide, the number of uninsured people has decreased by 35% (12.6 million people) from 2008 to 2017.
- Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act lead to an increase of 111% (15.2 million people) in the number of people enrolled in Medicaid from 2008 to 2017.
- West Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan saw greatest improvement in uninsured rates from 2008 to 2017.
- South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming saw least improvement in uninsured rates from 2008 to 2017.
- 35 states have adopted Medicaid expansion, leading to the improved uninsured rates across the nation.
The driving force behind the drop in uninsured rates is likely the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. ACA laws increased eligibility for adults with incomes below 138% of the federal poverty level to be covered under Medicaid. While the ACA increased eligibility for Medicaid, many states have not adopted Medicaid expansion. Currently there are 35 states that have adopted some form of Medicaid expansion. It's those states who have adopted Medicaid expansion that saw the greatest decrease in uninsured people from 2008 to 2017. Among the top 20 states to decrease their rate of uninsured from 2008 to 2017, 19 have adopted Medicaid expansion.
To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-biggest-improvement-uninsured-rates
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed health insurance coverage rates in all 50 states to see which states had the greatest improvement in uninsured rates. To get health insurance improvement rates, we compared uninsured rates from 2008 versus 2017 to find which states saw the greatest rate of improvement. States ranked 1 to 50, with 1 being the greatest improvement in uninsured rates and 50 being the lowest rate of improvement. We paired Medicaid increases from 2008 versus 2017 to show a correlation between states that participated in Medicaid expansion and those that saw a greater improvement in uninsured rates.
The ranking is based on the rates
|
Rank
|
State
|
2008
|
2017
|
% decrease of
|
% Medicaid
|
1
|
West Virginia
|
244,100
|
90,800
|
-63%
|
171%
|
2
|
Kentucky
|
507,000
|
192,000
|
-62%
|
171%
|
3
|
Michigan
|
973,700
|
427,300
|
-56%
|
90%
|
4
|
Rhode Island
|
91,400
|
40,700
|
-55%
|
134%
|
5
|
Arkansas
|
424,200
|
197,800
|
-53%
|
167%
|
6
|
California
|
5,185,500
|
2,446,600
|
-53%
|
166%
|
7
|
New Mexico
|
334,200
|
158,900
|
-52%
|
212%
|
8
|
Vermont
|
47,700
|
23,000
|
-52%
|
52%
|
9
|
Oregon
|
492,000
|
243,100
|
-51%
|
276%
|
10
|
Ohio
|
1,097,900
|
542,700
|
-51%
|
119%
|
11
|
New York
|
1,924,400
|
970,900
|
-50%
|
82%
|
12
|
Louisiana
|
663,400
|
340,000
|
-49%
|
183%
|
13
|
Iowa
|
212,300
|
111,400
|
-48%
|
110%
|
14
|
Illinois
|
1,382,700
|
744,300
|
-46%
|
91%
|
15
|
New Hampshire
|
123,400
|
66,500
|
-46%
|
128%
|
16
|
Colorado
|
635,000
|
348,800
|
-45%
|
270%
|
17
|
Montana
|
137,700
|
77,200
|
-44%
|
197%
|
18
|
Minnesota
|
351,900
|
197,900
|
-44%
|
86%
|
19
|
Washington
|
690,600
|
388,400
|
-44%
|
159%
|
20
|
Wisconsin
|
415,100
|
236,100
|
-43%
|
50%
|
21
|
Maryland
|
519,900
|
301,000
|
-42%
|
204%
|
22
|
Pennsylvania
|
947,300
|
550,000
|
-42%
|
99%
|
23
|
Hawaii
|
70,400
|
41,800
|
-41%
|
123%
|
24
|
Arizona
|
871,400
|
544,700
|
-37%
|
89%
|
25
|
Delaware
|
69,800
|
43,900
|
-37%
|
51%
|
26
|
Indiana
|
683,300
|
435,300
|
-36%
|
107%
|
27
|
United States
|
36,238,300
|
23,585,300
|
-35%
|
111%
|
28
|
Connecticut
|
251,500
|
168,000
|
-33%
|
117%
|
29
|
New Jersey
|
873,200
|
586,100
|
-33%
|
116%
|
30
|
Nevada
|
401,100
|
269,300
|
-33%
|
397%
|
31
|
Massachusetts
|
226,000
|
158,700
|
-30%
|
71%
|
32
|
Alaska
|
110,000
|
79,500
|
-28%
|
236%
|
33
|
Utah
|
288,400
|
209,200
|
-27%
|
69%
|
34
|
Kansas
|
272,000
|
199,200
|
-27%
|
76%
|
35
|
Missouri
|
631,600
|
462,800
|
-27%
|
33%
|
36
|
Tennessee
|
709,600
|
543,200
|
-23%
|
62%
|
37
|
Maine
|
117,600
|
90,500
|
-23%
|
-10%
|
38
|
Idaho
|
202,400
|
157,400
|
-22%
|
150%
|
39
|
Mississippi
|
396,000
|
309,500
|
-22%
|
52%
|
40
|
Alabama
|
529,500
|
414,500
|
-22%
|
76%
|
41
|
Florida
|
2,916,000
|
2,292,900
|
-21%
|
130%
|
42
|
Georgia
|
1,449,600
|
1,155,400
|
-20%
|
83%
|
43
|
North Carolina
|
1,181,000
|
944,500
|
-20%
|
78%
|
44
|
South Carolina
|
594,500
|
477,800
|
-20%
|
78%
|
45
|
Oklahoma
|
551,900
|
452,700
|
-18%
|
46%
|
46
|
Virginia
|
723,500
|
615,200
|
-15%
|
75%
|
47
|
North Dakota
|
48,400
|
41,600
|
-14%
|
76%
|
48
|
Nebraska
|
151,200
|
130,500
|
-14%
|
49%
|
49
|
Wyoming
|
61,000
|
54,900
|
-10%
|
103%
|
50
|
Texas
|
4,351,000
|
3,925,600
|
-10%
|
89%
|
51
|
South Dakota
|
66,700
|
63,600
|
-5%
|
47%
