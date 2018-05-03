Report from Annual General Meeting in Haldex

CEO presentation

Haldex' President and CEO, Åke Bengtsson, summed up 2017 as an eventful year for the company. One of the trends that has opened up for new opportunities is the development of autonomous driven trucks. Åke Bengtsson explained how Haldex' technology can play a prominent role in such a development. The CEO presentation (in Swedish) is available at http://corporate.haldex.com/sv/investerare/bolagsstyrning/%C3%A5rsstaemma/%C3%A5rsstaemma-2018

Dividend

The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 0.55 per share with record date of 7 May 2018 and payout date of 11 May 2018.

Board of directors

The AGM re-eleced the directors Ulf Ahlén, Jörgen Durban and Johan Gileus and elected Ulrika Hagdahl and Helene Svahn as new directors.

The AGM appointed Jörgen Durban as chairman of the board.

Jörgen Durban comments: "Haldex is in a very interesting situation, where the development of autonomous and electrified vehicles have given the company new opportunities to develop leading technical solutions. We at Haldex believe in open, scalable systems, developed in close collaboration with customers. The development we foresee will affect all of society and it's very rewarding to be able to continue as chairman in a company like Haldex, with world leading technology and competence in this area."

Shareholders representing a majority of the shares in the company voted for discharging the members of the Board of Directors and the company's President from liability for the financial year 2017. Knorr-Bremse, representing 10.1% of the shares in the company voted against discharging Jörgen Durban, Magnus Johansson, Annika Sten Pärsson, Johan Gileus, Ulf Ahlén, Per Holmqvist and Fredrik Hudson from liability.

"An unwillingness for minority shareholders to grant the Board of Directors discharge from liability would ordinarily be an issue of great concern for shareholders at large; however, in this case, we have the firm support of a clear majority of shareholders, which demonstrates that we have acted in the interests of our shareholders. The initiative came from Knorr-Bremse, which has strategically tried to hinder Haldex as a competitor since the attempted hostile takeover last summer. Legally, they have nothing to gain from this initiative, and I think everyone takes it for what it is – a price we have to pay for standing up against this company in connection with the competitive investigations that took place last summer. Furthermore, the initiative makes it evident that Knorr-Bremse´s interest in contributing to developing Haldex is non-existent.", Jörgen Durban concludes.

Auditors

The AGM re-elected Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditors. The auditor-in-charge is Bror Frid.

Fees to the board of directors

It was resolved that the fees to the board of directors shall be SEK 700,000 to the chairman and SEK 300,000 to each of the other directors not employed by the company, SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the audit committee, SEK 50,000 to each member of the audit committee, SEK 75,000 to the chairman of a technology committee, currently being considered, and SEK 75,000 to each member of the technology committee.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The AGM resolved to adopt the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives as proposed by the board of directors.

