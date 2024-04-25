Report from Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

At the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB today, the following, amongst other things, was decided:

Resolution in accordance with the Board's proposed dividend of SEK 1.00 per share for the financial year 2023. 29 April, 2024 was adopted as the record day.

Re-election of Board members Henrik Blomquist, Lars Holmqvist, Pia Marions, Jón Sigurdsson and Karen Lykke Sørensen, in accordance with the election committee's proposal. Jón Sigurdsson was elected Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3,300,000 of which SEK 1,200,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 75,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

The Election Committee proposes re-election of the auditor Deloitte AB for a period of three years after annual decisions and with unchanged remuneration principles.

Authorization for the Board, for the time up until the next Annual General Meeting and on one or more occasions, to resolve to issue a maximum of 13,544,719 shares in total, corresponding to just below 10 percent of the company's share capital.

Authorization for the Board, for the time up until the next Annual General Meeting and on one or more occasions, to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares. The Company can at no time hold more than 10 percent of the total shares in the Company.

Resolution to implement a share-based incentive program including issue of a maximum number of 480,000 warrants to a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitrolife AB and approval that the subsidiary may transfer shares and/or warrants and of hedging activities.

Gothenburg, April 25, 2024

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

The Board

