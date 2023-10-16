Report from China.org.cn: Former Tanzanian Ambassador to China: Belt and Road Initiative Elevates Living Standards in Africa

16 Oct, 2023

BRI Bolsters Tanzania's Capacity for Autonomous Growth and Innovation

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 -- The following report is courtesy of China.org.cn:

Discussing the benefits that the Belt and Road Initiative delivered to Tanzania, former Tanzanian Ambassador to China, Mbelwa Kairuki, termed it as a "value for money service," pointing out that Chinese firms have contributed not only technology and enhanced the country's infrastructure but also elevated the living standards of its people.

Tanzania joined the Belt and Road Initiative in 2018. Over the subsequent five years, bilateral trade between Tanzania and China surged to over 8 billion USD. Chinese companies have played a pivotal role in infrastructural developments in Tanzania, including the upgrade of the Port of Dar es Salaam, the construction of the Nyerere Bridge, and the development of a natural gas processing facility and its associated transmission pipeline. Notably, the completed upgrade of the Port of Dar es Salaam has greatly optimized regional logistics, lowered transportation costs and delivered considerable economic benefits to the local community.

Kairuki emphasized that the Belt and Road Initiative has reshaped the physical landscape of African nations and profoundly bettered the lives of working people. Sharing a personal anecdote, he said the country's improved infrastructure had made it easier for his grandmother, located in Bukoba, to deliver her coffee beans and vanilla to the market in Mwanza.

Kairuki stated that economic and trade collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, coupled with access to the Chinese market, has significantly raised the country's living standards. "When people have assured market, their lives improve because they will have income to take their children to school. They have income to build the houses and to do other things," he said.

Since joining the BRI, nearly 10,000 Tanzanians have benefited from short-term and long-term training in China in various areas, including medicine, engineering and agriculture, Kairuki added. This has fostered the emergence of highly skilled technical professionals within Tanzania, enhancing the nation's potential for independent innovation and growth.

The Belt and Road Initiative is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. It has evolved into a globally recognized platform for international cooperation. On October17-18, the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will take place in Beijing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cc6sXMeWNFI

Former Tanzanian Ambassador to China: Opportunities that China Presented Beneficial to Tanzanian Grassroots – China Focus

SOURCE China.org.cn

