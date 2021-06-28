Report from extraordinary general meeting in OXE Marine AB (publ) on 28 June 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extraordinary general meeting resolved on an adjusted long-term incentive program for senior executives in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The new program replaces the warrant program resolved by the annual general meeting on 16 April 2021 and has a maximum dilutive effect of approx. 1.5 percent.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals presented before the meeting. The complete proposals are published on the company's website www.oxemarine.com.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

For further information, please contact:

Myron Mahendra, CEO, [email protected], +46 76 347 59 82

Anders Berg, Chairman of the board, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE), (OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

