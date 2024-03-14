Report from Extraordinary General Meeting of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting in Minesto AB was held today, March 14, 2024, at MAQS Advokatbyrås premises at Östra Hamngatan 24 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the General Meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolution was resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of units with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution from 26 February 2024 on a new issue of so-called units, consisting of shares and warrants of series TO4, with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

The complete proposal of the Board of Directors is available on the company's website, www.minesto.com

Please note:

The English text is an uncertified translation and in the event of any inconsistency between the English text and the Swedish text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

