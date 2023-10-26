Report from Orexo´s extraordinary general meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Election of new member of the board of directors

The extraordinary general meeting in Orexo AB (publ) on 26 October 2023 resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be eight with no deputy board members. Robin Evers was elected as a new board member. Furthermore, the board member Henrik Kjær Hansen was dismissed, as he had announced that he would resign from the board of directors in connection with the extraordinary general meeting.

Remuneration to the board of directors

The extraordinary general meeting also resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the members of the board of directors and the committees resolved at the annual general meeting on 18 April 2023 shall continue to apply and shall, if applicable, be distributed pro rata to the chairman and the ordinary members of the board of directors, respectively, elected by each general meeting. Robin Evers shall not receive the additional board fee for acquisition of shares in Orexo.

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the above are available at Orexo's website, www.orexo.com.

