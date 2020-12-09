Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Concentric AB (publ)

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB (publ) has held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. In light of the extraordinary situation prevailing as a result of Covid-19, the Meeting was conducted by advance postal vote, without physical attendance.

The Meeting resolved on the proposed dividend for the financial year 2019 of SEK 3.25 per share. The record date for dividend was set to Friday, December 11, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid out, through Euroclear Sweden AB, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The Meeting resolved to amend item 9 in the Articles of Association by removing information regarding record date as an adaptation to an implemented legislative change. Moreover, the Meeting resolved to insert a new item regarding collection of proxies and postal voting.

For further information, please contact:

Lennart Lindell

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 766 104 004

The information was submitted for publication at 16.00 CET on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

