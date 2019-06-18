Report Highlights Federal, State and Local Challenges and Opportunities for the U.S. Oil and Gas Industry

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Babst Calland today released its annual energy industry report: The 2019 Babst Calland Report – The U.S. Oil and Gas Industry: Federal, State and Local Challenges & Opportunities; Legal and Regulatory Perspective for Producers and Midstream Operators.

In this Report, Babst Calland energy attorneys provide perspective on issues, challenges, opportunities and recent developments in the oil and gas industry that are relevant to producers and midstream operators.

According to the International Energy Agency, "the second wave of the U.S. shale revolution is coming" and the United States will account for a 70 percent increase in global oil production and a 75 percent expansion in LNG trade in the next five years.

On a year-over-year basis, natural gas production continues to increase in each of the seven largest shale basins in the United States. Most notably, oil and natural gas production is being driven by three of the largest producing basins including Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Haynesville Basin in southwestern Arkansas, northwest Louisiana, and east Texas.

Joseph K. Reinhart, shareholder and co-chair of Babst Calland's Energy and Natural Resources Group, said, "Domestic shale producers and operators continue to face myriad legal and regulatory challenges by regulatory agencies, the courts, activists, and the market. This annual review is a snapshot of the issues and trends on the federal, state and local level in the oil and gas industry over the past year."

The 92-page Babst Calland Report covers a range of topics from the industry's business outlook, regulatory enforcement and rulemaking to developments in pipeline safety and litigation trends. A few of the Report's highlights include:

The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports both oil and dry natural gas production set U.S. records this year. Oil production hit 12.4 million barrels per day in May, natural gas soared above 90 billion cubic feet per day. U.S. production of gas liquids also set records and now accounts for over a quarter of U.S. petroleum product output.

This year, the oil and gas industry received mixed messages regarding environmental matters. On the federal level, the Trump administration generally loosened regulatory and/or statutory constraints, such as narrowing the Clean Water Act definition of "Waters of the United States ." In contrast, at the state level, some agencies introduced or considered more rigorous standards, including Pennsylvania's proposed cap-and-trade program.

Public interest in pipeline safety has grown significantly in recent years. Consequently, operators' installation of new pipeline infrastructure to transport energy products from the nation's shale plays to domestic and foreign markets has resulted in increased scrutiny.

In Pennsylvania , the contours of the Robinson Township II decision continue to be litigated and legislated by local governing bodies, while the Commonwealth Court provided clarity concerning a municipality's right to determine the location of oil and gas operations. In West Virginia , the extent of a county government's ability to investigate alleged nuisances is being considered in the state's highest court. In Colorado , new legislation has empowered local governments to take a much more active role in regulating oil and gas development.

Significant title issues concerning oil and gas property rights continue to be addressed in states in shale plays throughout the country. The desire to improve efficiencies has resulted in the use of allocation wells and cross unit drilling, particularly in Texas and Oklahoma .

Nuisance claims, alleging that excessive noise, traffic, dust, light, air pollution and impaired water quality interfere with the use and enjoyment of private property, continue to be asserted across the shale plays.

An increasing number of oil and gas companies recognize the advancements in commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology and the utility and cost savings associated with using UAS to inspect and monitor assets such as pipelines and infrastructure.

After more than a decade, the shale gas industry continues to expand its reach and impact on our country's energy supply and independence. Babst Calland's Energy and Natural Resources attorneys support clients operating in multiple locations throughout the nation's shale plays. To request a copy of the Report, contact info@babstcalland.com.

