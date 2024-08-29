Report: Novel Alternative to QALYs

Alliance for Aging Research has worked with Milliman to develop a methodology — Standard of Living Valuation — that benefits patients, promotes equity, and utilizes real-world evidence

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With value in healthcare being a primary driver of government intervention on important issues such as Medicare prescription drug pricing and access under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), questions are increasing about how organizations should best assess value. We and others have pointed out the many shortcomings of using the discriminatory Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) metric, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has committed to not using it. To fill the need for transparent and sound methodology, the Alliance for Aging Research engaged Milliman to evaluate a new, reasonable, and practical alternative using real-world evidence — Standard of Living Valuation (SoLV).

"We now have a framework that is independent of QALYs, QALY-like alternatives, and their weaknesses." Post this View PDF A new report from the Alliance for Aging Research, "A new framework for quantifying healthcare value using real world evidence," provides an alternative to the QALY.

"The National Council on Disability and the patient advocacy community have documented the shortcomings of QALYs, but all we've seen from health economists are tweaks to the basic QALY framework. The Medicare program has the opportunity to be a leader and innovator in this moment," said Adina Lasser, Public Policy Manager at the Alliance for Aging Research. "That's why we commissioned this work. We now have a framework that is independent of QALYs, QALY-like alternatives, and their weaknesses. The use of SoLV is advantageous for patients and gets to the root of what matters to them by incorporating data and other considerations that reflect their real-world experience of the healthcare system. Our hope is that this paper and framework aid us in broadening our understanding of 'value' in healthcare, both in what it means and how it is calculated."

The framework is detailed in a new report released today from Milliman, sponsored by the Alliance for Aging Research, "A New Framework for Quantifying Healthcare Value Using Real-Word Evidence." The report details limitations of both the QALY approach to value and its alternatives like the evLYG and explains ways that a new framework could instead use standard of living factors such as education, housing, diet, family support, and leisure activities, all of which are important factors in life expectancy. In this vein, the report proposes the SoLV framework, which:

Links difference in household income to health outcomes.

Uses real-word evidence evaluation for value assessment.

Provides a methodology connecting value to socioeconomic and health disparity studies.

