REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

News provided by

Seaboard Corporation

Apr 30, 2024, 16:26 ET

MERRIAM, Kan., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three months ended March 30, 2024, and April 1, 2023, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.








Three Months Ended


March 30,

April 1,


2024

2023

Net sales

$

2,191

$

2,499

Operating loss

$

(20)

$

(63)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Seaboard

$

22

$

(16)








Earnings (loss) per common share

$

22.66

$

(13.78)

Average number of shares outstanding

971,055

1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$

2.25

$

2.25

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

Also from this source

SEABOARD FOODS NAMES CHAD GROVES AS PRESIDENT AND CEO TO SUCCEED PETER BROWN AFTER RETIREMENT

Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) today announced that it has named Chad Groves as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of its pork ...

SEABOARD CORPORATIONREPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Dividends

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics