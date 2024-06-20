Report of payments to government agencies in 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish Law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 CEST on June 20, 2024.

