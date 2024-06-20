Report of payments to government agencies in 2023

News provided by

Boliden

Jun 20, 2024, 05:24 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish Law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
+46 70 453 65 88
[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 CEST on June 20, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-in-2023,c4004417

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

Also from this source

Boliden: Agreement reached to reopen Tara

An agreement has been reached between worker´s unions and local management which enables the process of reopening the mine at Tara on a more...

Boliden: Confirmation of insurance claim for Rönnskär

After the fire that destroyed Rönnskär's tank house in June 2023, Boliden has now received confirmation that the primary insurance company fully...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics