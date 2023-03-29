Report on Road Infrastructure by State Finds Rhode Island and West Virginia have the Worst

SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's deteriorating roads and bridges are costing drivers money. According to QuoteWizard's recent study States with the Worst Road Infrastructure , poor roads and bridges cost drivers an average of $556 every year. Nationwide, nearly 20% of America's roads and 5% of bridges are currently in unacceptable conditions.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics on the percentage of non-acceptable roads and square miles of poor bridge deck. Associated but not used in the rankings is the annual cost per motorist as well as the percentage spent on road repair for each state.

Key findings:

Nationwide 19% of roads are in non-acceptable condition and 5% of bridges are in poor condition.

Rhode Island , West Virginia , and Massachusetts have the worst road infrastructure in the nation.

, , and have the worst road infrastructure in the nation. Georgia , Alabama , and Florida have the best road infrastructure.

, , and have the best road infrastructure. Aging roadways cost drivers an average of $556 per year in repairs, and in some states, nearly $1,000 .

"Poor roads and bridges are a huge cost. They cost people time, they cost people money and they can contribute to crashes. We found that the more states reinvest in their roads, the better road conditions are and the less drivers pay in the long run," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard.

