Report on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Disease : DLI's Extensive Disease Insights, Unmet Needs Analysis, KOL Perspectives, Epidemiology Study, and Regulatory Consulting Services |Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Disease is one of the most prevalent forms of rare genetic disorders. It typically affects the muscles which are responsible for controlling physical movement. SMA epidemiology study suggests that one in every 6000 infants is affected by this disease globally. Being an inherited disease, it can be passed down through families when both parents carry a specific gene mutation associated with the condition.



SMA involves the progressive degeneration of the motor neurons which are present in the brainstem and spinal cord. This causes excessive weakness in the muscles, thereby leading to movement issues and even disability in severe cases. Spinal muscular atrophy type 1, spinal muscular atrophy type 2, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and SMA type 4 are the major forms of this disease. It is worth noting that the type 1 is the most severe of all as it often leads to lifelong disability and even fatality. As of now there is no permanent SMA treatment, but R&D activities are being continuously conducted to bring about a transformation in the SMA management landscape.

By comprehensively analyzing the prevalence, genetics, and clinical manifestations of SMA, these insights offer valuable data that researchers and pharmaceutical companies can leverage to identify potential drug targets and design more effective therapies. Additionally, they aid in patient recruitment and stratification for clinical trials, ensuring that experimental treatments are tested on the right populations, ultimately accelerating the development of promising therapies for SMA.

SMA- A Threat to the Global Population:

This genetic disease can occur in infants, children and adults, making it a cause of global health concern. It not only affects the quality of life but also can be life threatening if goes untreated. The predominantly caused of its occurrence is genetic mutations that affect the SMN1 (Survival Motor Neuron 1) gene, which is responsible for producing a protein called survival motor neuron (SMN). This protein is pivotal for producing a protein called survival motor neuron (SMN). SMNI1 gene mutations lead to a deficiency of this protein, thereby causing progressing degeneration of motor neurons.

SMA symptoms vary according to the type and severity of the ailments. But some of the primary symptoms include muscle weakness, muscle atrophy, motor function impairment, respiratory issues, scoliosis, swallowing difficulties, tremors, and joint contractures, among others. It is crucial for healthcare providers as well the patients to identify and get a deeper understanding of the symptoms. This allows them to act fast when it comes to offering the best treatment.

It is crucial to understand the traits, characteristics, underlying causes, history, and symptoms of SMA to provide the best treatment.

Diagnostic and treatment landscape:

The four primary techniques facilitates SMA diagnosis are:

Genetic Testing:

It plays an indispensable role in the quick detection of SMA. The blood sample of the patient is analyzed with an aim to identify mutations in the SMN1 gene.

Clinical Evaluation:

Here, the physician examines clinical signs and symptoms like muscle weakness, motor function, and other physical characteristics.

Electromyography (EMG) and Nerve Conduction Studies:

These tests measure the electrical activity of muscles and nerves and can help assess the extent of motor neuron involvement in SMA.

Muscle Biopsy:

It involves the observation of sample muscle tissues under the microscope. This helps physicians to get additional information of the muscle health of the patient.

Imaging therapies like MRI is also recommended to identify any orthopaedic or neurological issues triggered by SMA:

The treatment plan for SMA completely relies on its severity, age of the patient, and overall health status, among others. It is worth noting that FDA EMA approved indications for SMA therapies provide clear guidelines to healthcare professionals regarding the safe and effective use of these treatments in managing the condition.

Here is an overview of the treatment landscape for Spinal Muscular Atrophy:

Gene Therapy:

Here, FDA approved drugs like onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma) and nusinersen (Spinraza) are administered with an aim increase the production of the SMN protein, compensating for the genetic deficiency in SMA.

Oral Medicines:

Risdiplam (Evrysdi) is a commonly prescribed drugs that can boost SMN protein levels and treat this devastating ailment.

Breathing Support:

SMA can lead to severe respiratory issues. This creates the need for effective respiratory support. This can involve non-invasive ventilation (NIV) or invasive ventilation through a tracheostomy to assist with breathing.

Orthopaedic Care:

Orthopaedic interventions, such as bracing or surgery, may be needed to address scoliosis and joint contractures that can develop due to muscle weakness.

Apart from that, nutritional support, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and psychosocial support are also recommended to enhance the quality of life of the patients.

Role of DLI in Enhancing SMA Management Solutions:

Disease landscape insights facilitate treatment gaps identification, guiding drug developers toward unmet medical needs. During drug development, they inform commercial strategy analysis. Post-launch, disease landscape insights continue to be valuable for product portfolio extension, ensuring a robust pipeline of treatments.

Final Words:

SMA is a genetic disorder characterized by the progressive degeneration of the motor neurons. It leads to muscle weakness, motor issues accompanied by respiratory and orthopaedic disorders. Continuous R&D activities are being conducted with an aim to bring about a transformation in the lives of SMA patients. Advancements in genetic research along with drug development endeavors are paving the way for effective SMA treatment entities to penetrate the market.

