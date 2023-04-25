Report: Record 35 Israeli-Founded Unicorns Now Headquarter in California

The companies have combined to create 31,985 jobs worldwide

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California now serves as the global or U.S. headquarters for 35 Israeli-founded unicorns – privately held companies valued at $1 billion or more – according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Anchored by a dynamic cluster in Silicon Valley, the 35 Israeli-founded unicorns mark the most ever in a single state at one time.

"Despite a dizzying multi-year stretch that has seen disruptions to international travel, breaks in the global supply chain, and a shaky economy," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said, "California remains a prime destination for Israeli entrepreneurs to build powerhouse tech companies."

"California remains a prime destination for Israeli entrepreneurs to build powerhouse tech companies." Tweet this

The 35 Israeli-founded unicorn companies have combined to create some 31,985 direct jobs around the world, an average of 914 jobs per company. The five largest job creators are Armis (5,000), Navan (3,000), SpotOn (2,526), Deel (2,464), and Gusto (2,424).

"The mystique around the 'Start-Up Nation' is certainly an effective marketing tool," Kaplowitz said. "Still, the Israeli brand remains strong because these companies are creating thousands of local jobs and enriching communities."

The total valuation for all 35 unicorns amounts to $115 billion. That puts the average company value at $3.29 billion. The three Israeli-founded companies with the highest valuations in the U.S. all have their global or U.S. headquarters in California: Rapyd ($15 billion), Deel ($12 billion), and Gusto ($10 billion). Each of these companies also has a presence in multiple U.S. markets. Although Rapyd's global headquarters is in London, it now maintains U.S. offices in San Francisco, San Jose, Denver, and Miami. Deel's global headquarters is based in San Francisco and the HR platform provider has a New York office. Gusto, also based in San Francisco, has offices in Denver, New York, and Scottsdale.

The newest unicorn members are Monte Carlo, a data observability platform that completed a raise based on a $1.6 billion value in May; StoreDot, an advanced battery maker that also surpassed the "three-comma" valuation milestone last May; and Visby Medical, a PCR-based health diagnostics company that closed a funding round at a $1.1 billion valuation in June. Soon after completing a $116 million capital raise at a $1.4 billion valuation last February, gaming developer Tripledot Studios acquired California-based Live Play Mobile to secure its Golden State credentials.

With 14 Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters, San Francisco has the most of any city in California. Nationally, San Francisco trails only New York City, which is currently home to 30 Israeli-founded unicorns. Palo Alto's five Israeli-founded unicorns are the second-most in California, followed by San Jose, with four.

Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in California

Company Valuation Jobs Created City Solution AppsFlyer $2,000,000,000 1,640 San Francisco Mobile marketing analytics Armis $3,500,000,000 5,000 San Francisco Agentless device security At-Bay $1,350,000,000 287 San Francisco Cyber insurance BigPanda $1,200,000,000 345 Redwood City IT software solution Cato Networks $2,500,000,000 696 San Jose SaaS platform Cloudinary $2,000,000,000 484 Santa Clara Media experience platform Deel $12,000,000,000 2,464 San Francisco Payroll and compliance Dremio $2,000,000,000 371 Santa Clara Big data curation Exabeam $2,400,000,000 724 Foster City Security automation Firebolt $1,400,000,000 154 San Francisco Data warehousing Fundbox $1,100,000,000 275 San Francisco Cash flow optimization Gong $7,250,000,000 1,458 Palo Alto Revenue intelligence Gusto $10,000,000,000 2,424 San Francisco Payroll, benefits, and HR Hailo $1,100,000,000 217 San Jose AI chipmaker HoneyBook $2,500,000,000 200 San Francisco Workflow platform Houzz $4,000,000,000 1,664 Palo Alto Home design and decorating Monte Carlo $1,600,000,000 199 San Francisco Data monitoring Navan $9,200,000,000 3,000 Palo Alto Corporate travel management NEXT Insurance $4,000,000,000 800 Palo Alto Insurance for small businesses Noname Security $1,000,000,000 386 San Jose API security Placer.ai $1,000,000,000 598 Los Altos Foot traffic analytics RapidAPI $1,000,000,000 200 San Francisco API marketplace Rapyd $15,000,000,000 850 San Francisco Payments platform Redis Labs $2,000,000,000 891 Mountain View Database management Salt Security $1,500,000,000 204 Palo Alto API security SpotOn $3,600,000,000 2,526 San Francisco Restaurant & retail payment StoreDot $1,500,000,000 128 Irvine Advanced batteries Sunbit $1,100,000,000 480 Los Angeles Buy now, pay later Tipalti $8,300,000,000 1,024 Foster City Accounts payable Trax $2,250,000,000 824 San Francisco Retail analytics Tripledot Studios $1,400,000,000 400 Los Angeles Mobile games studio Veev $1,000,000,000 255 Hayward Home-building tech Visby Medical $1,100,000,000 249 San Jose PCR-based diagnostics Viz.ai $1,200,000,000 403 San Francisco AI disease detection & care Wiliot $1,000,000,000 165 San Diego IoT Platform

In contrast to the six Israeli-founded California unicorns that went public between April 27, 2021 and April 27, 2022 (Hippo, Innoviz, ironSource, Otonomo, SentinelOne, and WalkeMe), no Israeli-founded California unicorn IPO'ed over the past year. California did, however, lose one unicorn. Wiz, a cloud security leader, moved its U.S. headquarters from Palo Alto to New York.

California's Israeli-founded unicorn total represents a 10 percent increase from the state's previous national record of 32 set in 2022.

The companies' valuations and direct jobs created figures are estimates based on data resources, publicly available information, and conversations with executives and industry analysts. The estimates do not necessarily reflect the most current values.

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli-founded companies are having on local communities at www.usisrael.co.

SOURCE United States - Israel Business Alliance