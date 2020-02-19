Report: Record Blue-Collar Labor Shortages Will Continue Through 2030

The Conference Board warns that labor shortages – especially in blue-collar jobs – will likely continue through at least 2030. Without a concerted effort by companies and governments, the nation's overall standard of living will decline, along with profits in blue-collar-heavy industries such as transportation, warehousing, and manufacturing.

The Cause of Blue-Collar Labor Shortages: Shrinking Supply Amid Soaring Demand

Factor #1: Shrinking Supply of Blue-Collar Workers

The Baby Boomer exodus: Baby Boomers perform much of the nation's blue-collar work, but they are leaving the workforce in droves. The proliferation of retiring Baby Boomers will continue through 2030.

As a growing share of young adults enroll in four-year colleges, the number of working-age people with a bachelor's degree continues to increase. Meanwhile, the number without a bachelor's degree – those who typically choose blue-collar jobs – continues to shrink. Young adults are much less likely to be in the labor force: The decline in labor force participation of 16-24-year-olds significantly reduces the supply of workers in jobs that hire young, less-educated workers. Since this trend mostly results from more young people attaining higher education, it's positive from a societal perspective.

Factor #2: Soaring Demand for Blue-Collar Workers

Amid a shrinking pool of blue-collar workers, several factors have led to more demand for them:

Manufacturing is the largest employer of blue-collar jobs. Over the past decade, its productivity growth has essentially remained flat, after having averaged over 4 percent annually for the prior two decades. Static productivity growth has helped spur a surge in demand for actual workers. The sector has experienced its fastest growth in employment since the 1970s. Explosive growth in e-commerce: The surge of e-commerce activity has created a surge in blue-collar jobs, particularly in transportation and warehousing.

How Labor Shortages are Helping Workers but Hurting Companies

Workers Benefit

: While companies are facing severe challenges in recruiting and retaining workers, plentiful job opportunities and rising wages have contributed to improved job satisfaction for nine consecutive years. Less poverty and wage inequality: The prolonged tight labor market has led to wage gains for those at the bottom of the wage income distribution, resulting in record-low poverty rates for black and Hispanic workers.

Companies Agonize

: Given the perceived difficulty of finding qualified candidates, employers are hiring less-educated workers, which is partially responsible for historically high levels of concern about labor quality. Accelerating wages are squeezing corporate profits: The accelerations in wages and quit rates, along with slow labor productivity, are reducing US corporate profits – a trend that will continue in the coming years as the labor market continues to tighten.

Workforce Diversity Improves

Women make record gains in employment : Part of this gain reflects the rising share of women in traditionally male-dominated blue-collar occupations, especially in transportation.

: Part of this gain reflects the rising share of women in traditionally male-dominated blue-collar occupations, especially in transportation. Companies widen their talent pools: Companies are increasing their efforts to recruit other underrepresented populations such as minorities, mature workers, the disabled, immigrants, the previously incarcerated, and veterans.

Solutions: How are Blue-Collar-Heavy Companies Solving Labor Shortages?

The Conference Board surveyed human resources leaders at more than 200 companies. They identified the consequences their companies were experiencing due to shortages and the actions being taken. Frequently used solutions include:

Increasing salaries and wages: Although the most popular tactic, raising pay helps only to a point.

Enacting tactical HR solutions: The biggest difference between companies most and least affected by shortages is that those hardest hit are making tactical changes to the recruitment process. Solutions frequently cited include:

Ramping up social media: Increasing social media efforts ranked as the second most popular recruitment strategy (69 percent) among blue-collar-heavy companies, behind increasing wages and salaries (79 percent).

Shortening the recruitment process : 37 percent of blue-collar-heavy companies have experienced candidates ghosting interviews. As such, the most affected companies are responding by not requiring multiple interviews.

55 percent of blue-collar-heavy companies ranked as a key tactic; just 30 percent of white-collar-heavy companies said the same. A blind spot? Not doing enough to retain mature workers: The lowest-ranked retention strategy was providing new incentives to retain older workers in full or partial capacity.

The report and survey results are free to the media and public. Access the research here.

