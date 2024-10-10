Report: Retail Investors' Viewpoints on the Upcoming Election and Artificial Intelligence

Key insights around using AI to conduct research

Retail investors are beginning to use AI to conduct investment research, and many plan to adopt AI for investment research in the coming years.

64% of investors believe that AI will be a standard tool for investors in the future.

50% of investors are likely to use AI tools in the future to process financial information.

38% of investors believe one of the benefits of using AI is that it's quicker to process information compared to Google searches.

Key insights around investing in AI

Despite NVIDIA becoming a household name for retail investors, investors aren't as excited about other AI companies or technologies when investing in them.

35% of investors state that new AI technology excites them.

30% of investors have purchased a company's stock because of its AI capabilities.

52% of investors are bullish on AI companies' stock performance.

Key insights around investing in an election year

Retail investors are split about the election and how it impacts their investing strategies. While most are continuing business as usual, some are adjusting their approach—either ramping up or scaling back their activity.

63% of investors state that the election does not impact their investing strategy.

12% of investors state they are investing more this year due to the election, and 12% say they are investing less due to the election.

Key insights around the economy

45% of investors say that the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates does not impact their investing strategy.

About Public

Public is an investing platform that makes building a multi-asset portfolio fast, secure, and frictionless. Members can invest in stocks, options, bonds, crypto, and a high-yield cash account—all in one place. Members can also access real-time and historical fundamental data and custom analysis with Alpha, the AI for investors. At Public, we're committed to creating a more transparent investing experience that is consistently aligned with our members' best interests.

