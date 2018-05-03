Report Reveals 7 Surprising Lessons from Established Online Video Viewers

One key learning was that online viewers do not just watch videos in a one-and-done fashion. Rather, they stitch together viewing sessions that frequently last an hour or more, curating their own content on the fly. It seems that the conventional approach of running a pre-roll video ad must be revised and optimized for long, cross-platform video viewing sessions.

The report was driven by a desire for a deeper understanding of contemporary adult viewing behaviors online. Although the industry has matured rapidly over the past few years, marketers' understanding of viewing behavior has remained nascent – until now. From creative preferences to content and advertising formats, a full reset of conventional wisdom is required.

"While online video is a dominant form of media, we still have plenty of unanswered questions about viewers habits, which is why we set out to better understand viewers' consumption habits," said Rob Davis, Head of Digital, Ogilvy USA. "For example, one of the common misconceptions about online video is that only millennials watch online. Our research debunked that myth, among seven others; we found that three out of four seniors and baby boomers believe online video will be their exclusive video delivery method in five years."

"TYT has always believed that online video is critical to our success; we consider it to be our primary media type," said TYT Network President & COO Deanna Brown. "We believe the research conducted by Ogilvy will shed light on viewers' online video consumption and in turn, accelerate the digital video ecosystem."

To more on the report, please visit https://www.ogilvy.com/topics/topics-digital/7-lessons-from-established-online-video-viewers-2/. The paper will also be discussed at a launch event on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 4:00pm at the Ogilvy offices in New York.

ABOUT OGILVY

Ogilvy is one of the largest marketing communications companies in the world.

ABOUT 'THE YOUNG TURKS' AND TYT NETWORK

TYT is the largest online talk, news and entertainment networks for the connected generation. TYT is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 200 million views a month.

Most recently, The Young Turks won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the Shorty Awards and the Webby Awards People's Voice Award for Film & Video: News & Politics – Series.

In 2017, The Young Turks received best in News and Culture at the 7th Annual Streamy Awards, won the 21st Annual People's Voice Webby Award for Online Film & Video - News & Politics series, and was also recognized with the Audience Honor at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards under Overall YouTube Presence. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety's FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).

Host Cenk Uygur was named one of the 25 Most Influential People in Political News, according to Mediaite. Co-Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot's 20 Women of YouTube list.

TYT Network includes 30 owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, What the Flick?!, ThinkTank, TYT Sports, TYT Interviews, TYT Politics, TYT Investigates, Pop Trigger, Nerd Alert and more.

