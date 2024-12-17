Report Reveals: Developers Turn to PostgreSQL for Strong AI Capabilities

Tried-and-tested database continues to be the choice for developers looking to build AI-powered applications

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timescale , the leading platform for PostgreSQL innovation, today released its State of PostgreSQL 2024 Report , highlighting PostgreSQL's rising prominence as the database of choice for AI applications. Insights from 688 developers worldwide reveal:

Developers Prefer PostgreSQL for AI : 78.6% choose PostgreSQL for its ability to handle diverse data types, including vectors, making it ideal for AI and real-time workloads.

: 78.6% choose PostgreSQL for its ability to handle diverse data types, including vectors, making it ideal for AI and real-time workloads. Usage is Surging: 65% of developers report increased use compared to last year, a 14-point jump from 2023.

65% of developers report increased use compared to last year, a 14-point jump from 2023. Developer AI Adoption is booming: 55.3% of PostgreSQL developers now use AI tools, a 55% year-over-year growth.

55.3% of PostgreSQL developers now use AI tools, a 55% year-over-year growth. Versatility of PostgreSQL: 60% of developers utilize PostgreSQL for both personal and professional projects, up 20% from 2023.

With its stability, extensibility, and trusted SQL interface, PostgreSQL offers a developer-friendly alternative to specialized databases like Pinecone, MongoDB, and Elastic—delivering innovation without added complexity or vendor lock-in.

PostgreSQL is the choice for AI Development

PostgreSQL's extensibility and familiar SQL interface have made it a preferred choice for developers working with AI. Developers cite its unique ability to store vectors alongside traditional data types, enabling seamless integration of AI and real-time workflows. Tools like pgai Vectorizer and pgvectorscale from Timescale have further enhanced PostgreSQL's AI capabilities.

When asked why PostgreSQL is their preferred database, developers cited data integration flexibility (78.6%) and ease of use (56%) as their primary reasons. "This year's report highlights why the tried and tested PostgreSQL platform continues to be a hugely popular choice for developers, especially when it comes to modern demands like AI applications." said Ajay Kulkarni, CEO of Timescale. "PostgreSQL's reliability and extensions continue to make it the go-to database for innovation."

From Side Projects to Enterprise AI: PostgreSQL Fuels Developer Innovation

PostgreSQL's growing popularity stems from its unique blend of ease of use and powerful capabilities. The 2024 report revealed that 60% of developers now use PostgreSQL for both personal and professional projects, a 20% increase from last year.



Developers often turn to PostgreSQL for personal, hackathon-style projects due to its familiar SQL interface and extensive ecosystem of extensions. This comfort seems to translate into professional environments, where PostgreSQL's ability to handle demanding workloads like vector search and AI- applications makes it a robust choice for cutting-edge development. It's a database that developers seem to trust at every stage—from experimentation to enterprise deployment.

PostgreSQL's Expanding Use Cases Across Industries

PostgreSQL's evolving capabilities have led to adoption across a growing range of industries. The database's extensibility, scalability, and built-in support for modern workloads enable businesses to power applications in sectors such as finance, healthcare, AI-powered platforms, and IoT systems.

Developers highlighted PostgreSQL's ability to handle both transactional and analytical workloads, making it a versatile choice for mission-critical applications. Its support for geospatial data, real-time analytics, and complex data models has driven adoption in industries with demanding data needs. From managing IoT sensor data streams to enabling real-time financial reporting, PostgreSQL has become an essential platform for enterprises looking to balance reliability with cutting-edge functionality.

Timescale: Building an AI Hub for PostgreSQL

Timescale is the leading PostgreSQL platform, extending the trusted database into a powerful AI Hub with innovations like pgai and pgvectorscale. Specializing in demanding workloads like time series, analytics, and AI, Timescale enables developers to build cutting-edge applications. Backed by top investors, including Benchmark and NEA, Timescale is driving the future of computing. Learn more at www.timescale.com and click here to download the full report.

CONTACT: Leisha Douglass, [email protected]

SOURCE Timescale