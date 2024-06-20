Report Reveals Intelligent Communication Platforms as Key to Boosting Employee Engagement and Connection

Category creator Firstup featured in new Josh Bersin Company report, highlighting how intelligent communication delivers hyper-personalized experiences for every employee

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup today announced that several of its customers are featured in The Josh Bersin Company's corporate member-only report, "The Intelligent Communication Platform: Advanced Technology to Connect & Engage the Workforce," which showcases how intelligent communication platforms are critical for businesses striving to enhance employee engagement, foster connection, and build a robust organizational culture.

On June 26, global industry analyst and The Josh Bersin Company CEO Josh Bersin will join Firstup, BBC and Colgate-Palmolive for a webinar to detail the report's findings and the game-changing capabilities of the intelligent communication platform, including the growing opportunity for companies to adopt advanced, AI-powered solutions as they grapple with alarmingly low levels of employee engagement and ineffective workplace communication.

Sign up for the webinar: The Rise of the Intelligent Communication Platform .

The report underscores several critical challenges that organizations face with traditional communication methods:

Lack of Connection: A striking 72% of employees feel disconnected from their company's purpose and 66% lack strong connections with their coworkers. Bersin research has shown that companies using communications to reinforce their culture are five times more likely to have productive employees.

The Solution: Intelligent Communication Platforms

Intelligent communication platforms represent a revolutionary approach to overcoming these challenges. These platforms integrate various organizational tools and channels, delivering adaptive and engaging communication experiences tailored to individual employees. Key features include:

Hyper-Personalization: Leveraging AI and machine learning, intelligent communication platforms automate personalized campaigns based on roles, locations, preferences, and past engagement, ensuring relevance and increasing the likelihood of meaningful interaction.

Leveraging AI and machine learning, intelligent communication platforms automate personalized campaigns based on roles, locations, preferences, and past engagement, ensuring relevance and increasing the likelihood of meaningful interaction. Open Dialog: Moving beyond top-down communication, these platforms enable employees to provide feedback, share ideas, and communicate directly with leadership, fostering a culture of inclusivity and engagement.

Moving beyond top-down communication, these platforms enable employees to provide feedback, share ideas, and communicate directly with leadership, fostering a culture of inclusivity and engagement. People Insights: Detailed analytics offer insights into communication effectiveness, helping predict employee retention risks and informing strategies to boost engagement and productivity.

Transformative Impact

The report showcases compelling success stories from industry leaders such as BBC, Colgate Palmolive, and AGCO, who have effectively leveraged Firstup's intelligent communication platform to strengthen organizational culture, enhance strategic initiatives, unlock key workforce insights, all while creating exceptional employee experiences.

"True engagement stems from meaningful, personalized communication that resonates with each employee," said Nicole Alvino, CEO of Firstup. "This report illuminates how organizations can harness the power of intelligent communication to not only reach their employees more effectively but to inspire them, driving engagement to new heights."

About Firstup

Firstup is the world's first intelligent communication platform. More than 40 percent of Fortune 100 companies use our platform to connect with their people, design and deliver personalized communications, and gain engagement insights throughout the employee journey. With Firstup, employers can view engagement data in real-time, by organization, department, or employee. That helps leaders better understand their workforce, make informed decisions and provide better experiences from hire to retire. Companies like Amazon, Tesco, Ford, and Hilton use Firstup every day to improve outcomes for their employees.

For more information about the research report, findings, and Josh Bersin Company research process, please email [email protected]

