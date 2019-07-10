Report Says GP Solutions is the Future of the $132 Billion U.S. Agriculture Industry

CORONA, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC: GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms, announced it was featured in a new report on the future of American agriculture, in Insight News. The report stated, "micro-farming technology is saving America's farms."

With record-breaking heat and wide spread flooding, many farmers are struggling to survive, the magazine reported. "Now, many farmers are trying out a new strategy: Growing in portable indoor farms that provide the optimum environment for a wide range of agricultural products."

The report referenced two leading companies in the new "micro-farm" industry: Grow Pod Solutions, which designs and builds advanced cultivation systems for the global agricultural market, and Micro Lab Farms, which customizes the system specifically for the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

"Companies like Grow Pod Solutions and Micro Lab Farms offer sealed 'micro-farms' that deliver a higher yield with much greater consistency than traditional farming, making them an ideal adjunct to stressed-out farms or budding entrepreneurs."

Unlike other growing systems that use fixed greenhouses or require enormous capital for large indoor warehouse farms, GrowPods are modular, scalable, indoor micro-farms that can be placed virtually anywhere. Farmers are provided with data, insights and other tools to further refine and improve their harvest. As a sealed environment, GrowPods give farmers the ability to keep crops and strains separated, while eliminating contaminants, pathogens, and pesticides.

As the report stated, GrowPods are an ideal way to grow new revenue streams and fresh, clean crops.

For information on GP Solutions, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call (855) 247-8054.

For information on Micro Lab Farms, visit: www.microlabfarms.com.

To read Insight News, visit: bit.ly/MicroFarming

ABOUT GP SOLUTIONS:

GP Solutions developed "GrowPods" – portable, modular, automated indoor micro-farms that provide optimum conditions for plant cultivation with total environmental control.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Connect:

Email: info@growpodsolutions.com

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Media:

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE GP Solutions

Related Links

https://www.growpodsolutions.com

