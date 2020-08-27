Report Shows American Automakers Will Be An Engine for Economic Recovery

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Automakers FCA US LLC, Ford Motor Company and General Motors issued a new report, the American Automakers 2020 State of the U.S. Automotive Industry, illustrating how vital these three American companies are to the U.S. economy, by driving growth in both manufacturing and job creation.

As policymakers consider additional measures to support the U.S. economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data in this report shows why American Automakers are critical to this effort.

"American Automakers FCA US, Ford, and General Motors are pivotal in driving growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector and will be essential to the recovery of America's economy in the months ahead," said Governor Matt Blunt, president of AAPC, the trade association representing American Automakers FCA US LLC, Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company. "The 2020 State of the U.S. Automotive Industry report highlights the many crucial contributions American Automakers make to our nation's economy. These unique contributions are especially important as policymakers consider steps to recover from the negative economic impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy."

See below for key statistics from the American Automakers 2020 State of the U.S. Automotive Industry report detailing FCA US LLC, Ford Motor Company and General Motors impact on the U.S. economy:

Production, Sales, and Exports

Operate 3 out of 5 U.S. auto assembly plants.

Produced 5.8 million vehicles in 2018, representing 75% of their U.S. sales.

Exported nearly 1 million American-made vehicles last year, serving more than 100 foreign markets.

Investment

Invested more than $34 billion in U.S. assembly, engine and transmission plants, R&D labs, headquarters, and other facilities (2013-2018).

Jobs

Accounted for 238,000 U.S. workers at 260 assembly plants, manufacturing facilities, research labs, distribution centers, and other facilities, located in 31 states.

Research and Development

Spent approximately $20 billion in R&D in 2018.

For more information on findings and to view the full report click here .

The American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC) represents American Automakers FCA US LLC, Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company. AAPC is a Washington, D.C. association representing the common public policy interests of its member companies.

