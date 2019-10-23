Report Shows Real Estate Businesses Stand Out with Unique Marketing Assets

"While real estate may be all about location, marketing is all about connection," says RingBoost VP of Marketing Ellen Sluder. "As a service company, you are selling yourself and your people. Building trust is essential to get a consumer to select your business. Connecting one-to-one by voice is a great way to build a relationship quickly, and a custom phone number helps real estate businesses stand out and invite more inbound calls."

Highlights from the report include:

Average price for a number in the real estate sector was $437 with a range of $99 to $3500 .

with a range of to . The most expensive numbers were 7-digit vanities such as NEW-HOME and FOR-RENT in rare area codes.

and FOR-RENT in rare area codes. Easy-dial patterns accounted for 62% of purchases, with numbers ending in thousands (X000) were the most desired.

Exhausted area codes 212 ( New York City ), 305 ( Miami ), and 214 ( Dallas ) were the most popular.

), 305 ( ), and 214 ( ) were the most popular. Seven real estate subsectors purchased numbers including agents and brokers, investors and flippers, commercial real estate businesses, and property management companies.

RingBoost client Tom Mitchell took his real estate flipping business to the next level with a custom local number. He uses a broad variety of out of home advertising to maximize exposure to homeowners, including print materials, permanent billboards, yard signs, truck wraps, and radio advertisements. "The phone number ties it all together. It has created local notoriety and added tremendous value to my marketing," Tom explains. "Buying 903-FOR-CASH was the best thing that happened to me."

To download the Phone Number Relevancy Report Real Estate Sector Spotlight go to: https://www2.ringboost.com/RE-Phone.

About RingBoost

RingBoost is the nation's largest custom phone number marketplace, including local and toll-free vanity, easy-dial and tracking numbers. With industry-leading expertise and superior customer service, RingBoost gives companies the tools they need to improve marketing effectiveness, skyrocket revenue, and grow long-term brand loyalty. For more information visit www.ringboost.com.

Media contact:

Ellen Sluder

VP Marketing, RingBoost

914.200.0034

ellen@ringboost.com

SOURCE RingBoost

