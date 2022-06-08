REPORT: The Future of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Contingent Workforce 2022

Survey finds a 20% increase in metrics tracked among contingent DEI Leaders

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ongoing pandemic shedding light on inequities that have long existed, we've seen many companies showing even greater support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). More organizations are realizing that contingent workers hold a big opportunity when it comes to advancing inclusion. HireTalent and Consciously Unbiased, in association with Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), release "The Future of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in the Contingent Workforce 2022" to continue tracking where companies are in terms of extending their DEI efforts to their contingent workforce.

The first repor t focused on the need to embrace and adopt inclusion for contingent labor. This year, the report focuses on turning intent into action, because what gets measured gets done.

In the survey, more than 40% of HR, procurement and other workforce professionals surveyed are now in agreement that their contingent DEI programs are leading edge, a 13% increase in those self-identifying as Leaders in the DEI space as compared to 2020. Moreover, companies leading the charge on contingent DEI have increased measuring DEI metrics by 20% since 2020.

CEO of HireTalent and founder of Consciously Unbiased, Ashish Kaushal, notes, "For businesses to thrive, your people also need to thrive. That's why leaders need to move towards "The Great Inclusion," where the emphasis is to leverage the power of diversity and inclusion across your whole workforce. Those who do will win the war on talent."

The tight labor market is prompting organizations to rely more heavily on contingent workers. After nearly a year of analysis by SIA, the findings show that increasing availability of DEI data can have a real impact on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the contingent workforce.

"Through this research, it's clear that a focus on contingent DEI leads to better business results, such as HR and procurement leaders in the contingent DEI space noting an increase to access to highly-skilled talent as a source of competitive advantage, higher fill rates for their contingent labor, an increase in the ability to attract talent as a source of competitive advantage, and a high return on investment (ROI) for their contingent labor," says Barry Asin, President of SIA. "Tracking the right metrics will be key for continued progress."

There is a need to streamline how contingent DEI data is collected, and 83% of those surveyed said they would seriously explore or are already exploring VMS-derived diversity data. To better track industry progress, this report releases the "SIA/Consciously Unbiased Contingent Work DEI Index," which reflects four components of DEI programs: self-evaluation, metrics tracked, practices, and data. This index will be updated yearly to track future industry progress. The report also includes a playbook for success for advancing contingent DEI, and a guide on United States laws and gathering and tracking DEI data in the contingent workspace.

About HireTalent and Consciously Unbiased

HireTalent is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) workforce solutions firm, specializing in securing the best talent fits in Contingent Labor, Direct Hire, & SOW. The company is building the next-generation diversity workforce while influencing the evolution of the talent and staffing industry as a collaborative and supportive thought leader. HireTalent helps clients increase their internal diversity footprint by providing diverse talent across Professional, Admin Clerical, Finance, Technology and Scientific categories.

Consciously Unbiased focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) processes to enable sustainability and drive DEI deeper into the organization. In addition, the company uses technology to increase productivity and scale DEI. Ultimately, Consciously Unbiased is turning inclusion from intent to action by motivating and building habits within organizations to take practical steps that employees can use in their daily work. This helps to create an ROI on diversity of thought, as well as move the diversity DNA forward.

For more information: www.ConsciouslyUnbiased.com and www.HireTalent.com

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

For more information: www.staffingindustry.com

