"Report to America: The Building of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial 2011-2019" to be released

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and President Scott C. Stump will present the report to the public on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Following the report release, a panel of experts will hold a conversation on how Operation Desert Storm intersects with today's Middle East with former White House Press Secretary Marlin Fitzwater.

LOCATION: National Press Club, Holeman Lounge 13th Floor, Washington, D.C.

DATE: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 9:30 AM ET

Stump will highlight the nine-year journey of obtaining Congressional approval and the prominent site selection to honor the men and women who bravely fought for the freedom of Kuwait and defended Saudi Arabia and the coalition of nations that would not look the other way when Iraq advanced. The Memorial is approved for construction at Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street, N.W. near the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans memorial. This prime location ensures millions of visitors will learn of the importance of this conflict for generations to come.

The featured panel speakers will speak on the successes of Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield and several are noted experts on the region and military techniques today.

PROGRAM

Mr. Scott C. Stump, President & CEO of the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association

Panel:

Moderator: Kathleen L. Koch, Former CNN Correspondent, State, White House, Capitol Hill

Joe Davis , Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars

, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars Lt. General (Ret.) David Deptula–U.S. Air Force, principal air strike planner during Operation Desert Storm

The Honorable Marlin Fitzwater – Spokesman for the White House during Operation Desert Storm

Ambassador (Ret.) Skip Gnehm , Ambassador from the U.S. to Kuwait following the liberation of Kuwait in 1991

The National Desert Storm War Memorial Association is a federally 501(c)3 dedicated to the building of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial.

