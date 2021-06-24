Report: UltraDrape Improves Aseptic Non Touch Technique for Ultrasound-Guided PIV Insertions

FAIRFIELD, N.J. and LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Ultrasound can improve insertion success for vascular access devices, but proper aseptic technique is critical

Aseptic Non Touch Technique (ANTT) is becoming the global standard for safety

UltraDrape standardizes effective practice and improves patient safety with a gel-free insertion site

A new outside evaluation concludes that the UltraDrape™ Barrier and Securement Dressing makes it easier for clinicians to adhere to the principles of Aseptic Non Touch Technique (ANTT®) for PIV insertions using ultrasound. By better supporting the procedure, the gel-separation dressing can improve patient safety, increase efficiency and reduce costs, according to the Association for Safe Aseptic Practice (ASAP).

"UltraDrape is a very mindfully designed, easy-to-use product that nicely facilitates ANTT during ultrasound-guided PIV insertions. Even the packaging is designed to promote a non-touch technique," said Stephen Rowley, MSc, BSc, RGN, RSCN, the association's clinical director. "As ambassadors for patient safety, we are excited to see an innovative product that enables a safer, more efficient way of employing effective aseptic technique."

The Problem

PIV insertion is the most commonly performed invasive medical procedure among hospitalized patients, with over 70 percent of acute care patients requiring IV access during their stay. Yet up to 60 percent of those patients may have difficult vascular access (DiVA), and ultrasound may be required to successfully achieve PIV access.

Ultrasound is a valuable tool that reduces the number of failed PIV insertion attempts and preserves vessel health. But there may be a greater risk of infection if proper aseptic technique is not used. In particular, the presence of the ultrasound probe and gel at the sterile insertion site can lead to an increased risk of contamination if clinicians do not follow safety guidelines for the use of appropriate supplies (i.e. gel and probe protection).

Research indicates that relatively few healthcare facilities in the United States have established a standardized process for maintaining aseptic technique during ultrasound-guided PIV (UGPIV) insertions. A clinician survey revealed significant levels of variation in UGPIV procedures and application of proper aseptic technique, even between departments within the same hospital, according to Nancy Moureau, RN, PhD, an internationally recognized expert in vascular access and CEO of PICC Excellence.

"Aseptic technique is essential for minimizing contamination, but risk to the patient increases if it's not done in an effective and consistent manner," said Dr. Moureau. "There is clearly an urgent need for more clinical education on the application of UGPIV guidelines, as well as greater focus on products that promote standardization to improve aseptic technique."

The Solution

ASAP evaluators reviewed UltraDrape as part of their Product Evaluation Programme. They noted that the design and functionality of UltraDrape improve the application of ANTT principles and provide a seamless transition from a sterile catheter insertion to effective securement.

UltraDrape Evaluation Highlights:

Unique bifurcated design prevents the ultrasound transducer, gel and clinicians' hands from coming into contact with the sterile insertion site

Ultrasound gel is applied to a disposable film layer instead of the patient's skin, allowing for a gel-free insertion without sacrificing visualization

Eliminates time-consuming post-procedure clean-up and reduces the risk that inadequate gel removal will lead to dressing failure

In addition, evaluators reported that UltraDrape is intuitive to use, easily integrates into clinical practice and is flexible enough to be used anywhere on the body suitable for PIV access.

Manufactured by Parker Laboratories, UltraDrape is the first dressing designed specifically for use during UGPIV procedures. It was recently named a finalist in the 2021 Medical Design Excellence Awards competition.

"We are honored to partner with an organization like ASAP to raise awareness about the importance of ANTT," said Neal Buchalter, president of Parker Laboratories, a worldwide leader in ultrasound products for more than 60 years. "Their assessment of UltraDrape demonstrates our commitment to improving patient safety through the development of products that enable a safer, more efficient aseptic technique."

Parker Laboratories is currently sponsoring a continuing education course from PICC Excellence on the basics of ANTT. ANTT: Key Concepts (1 CE credit) will be available to clinicians for free until June 30, 2021.

What is ANTT?

ANTT is a unique, standardized approach to aseptic practice that has been shown to improve patient outcomes and reduce the incidence of healthcare acquired infections. Most recently, the Infusion Nurses Society has included the ANTT framework as a dedicated standard in its 2021 Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice . To maximize efficiency and ease of adoption, there are two types of ANTT: Standard-ANTT (aka "aseptic") and Surgical-ANTT (aka full sterile technique).

ASAP evaluators noted that UltraDrape very effectively supports a Standard-ANTT approach, which is the most common technique used for PIV insertions. This is important, Rowley noted, because unnecessarily utilizing a full sterile technique adds complexity and cost to the procedure, without improving outcomes.

"A procedure only requires the level of aseptic technique that is warranted by its technical difficulty, and PIV insertion is technically quite simple," said Rowley. "UltraDrape is a novel solution for safely performing PIV insertions using ultrasound guidance, without the additional time, expense and unnecessary complications of employing a full sterile technique."

About the Association for Safe Aseptic Practice

Based in the United Kingdom, the Association for Safe Aseptic Practice is a non-profit clinical organization that works to improve standards and effectiveness of aseptic technique in clinical practice. Founder Stephen Rowley originated the Aseptic Non Touch Technique (ANTT®) framework and now oversees its ongoing development and dissemination throughout the world. The association supports patient safety through ANTT education, training, clinical practice, research, quality assurance and advising industry partners. For more information, visit antt.org or email [email protected] .

About Parker Laboratories

Parker Laboratories is a leading global medical products company that develops, manufactures and sells ultrasound and electromedical contact media, as well as leading lines of institutional cleaner and disinfectants. A worldwide leader in ultrasound medical products for the past 60 years, Parker Laboratories has been consistently at the forefront of technological advances in the industry. Its flagship product, Aquasonic® 100 Ultrasound Transmission Gel, is the world standard for medical ultrasound.

UltraDrape™ UGPIV Barrier and Securement is available through medical supply distributors or by contacting Parker Laboratories at (973) 276-9500 or visiting parkerlabs.com .

