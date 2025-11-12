Reporting Xpress Officially Launches Constituent Intelligence Hub: Real-Time Fundraising Insights That Transform Donor Data Into Revenue Growth

First-of-its-kind AI-Powered data platform designed to shift development teams' focus from reactive reporting to proactive intelligence.

CAYCE, S.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporting Xpress today announced the official launch of Constituent Intelligence (CI) Hub. This breakthrough fundraising intelligence platform transforms existing nonprofit donor data into real-time, actionable insights. Following an enthusiastic response at its BBCON 2025 soft launch, CI Hub is now available to development teams seeking to move beyond static historical reports to proactive fundraising strategies that drive measurable revenue growth.

While traditional fundraising systems excel at managing individual donor records and generating historical performance reports, they fall critically short in three areas: identifying actionable trends within donor giving histories, providing meaningful segmentation analysis, and delivering direct insights that guide immediate fundraising actions.

"Most development teams are drowning in data but starving for direction," said Joel Weinbach, Chairman of Reporting Xpress. "Our team has heard this consistently over the last several years of building custom reporting solutions — organizations have sophisticated systems for tracking every gift, but they're still building spreadsheets or relying on intuition to figure out what action to take next. CI Hub changes that paradigm entirely."

The Seven Levers of Revenue Growth

CI Hub is specifically engineered to support the seven critical levers nonprofits should be pulling to grow revenues:

Lapse Mitigation – Early warning systems detect donors showing signs of lapsing and provide the intelligence to mitigate lapses before valuable relationships are lost Within Segment Growth – Identify optimal solicitation frequencies and giving patterns within donor segments Upward Segment Migration – Track donor progression and pinpoint when prospects are ready for an increase in their annual support level Declining Donation Amount – Flag donors who have not lapsed yet but whose gift sizes are decreasing, indicating waning support Large Gift Growth – Focus cultivation efforts on donors with the highest potential for larger gifts Donor Recapture Strategies – Systematic approaches to winning back lapsed donors with proven reactivation intelligence New Donor Journey Through Third Gift – Address the industry's 18.5% first-time donor retention crisis with conversion pathway insights. Organizations can expect a significant boost in lifetime value from donors who make a third gift

Real-Time Intelligence That Drives Action

Unlike monthly reports that inform development teams about what has already occurred, CI Hub offers live insights that update automatically as the fundraising landscape evolves. Each insight card includes specific recommended actions.

"Most nonprofits aren't suffering from a lack of data—they're drowning in it. The organizations that thrive are the ones that can transform that data into intelligence and intelligence into action. That's the shift that changes everything," James, Raiser's Edge Consultant.

Built for Development Professionals

CI Hub is designed specifically for development officers at nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, and healthcare philanthropy organizations who are ready to transform their fundraising approach. The platform features:

Seamless Integration to Blackbaud's Raiser's Edge NXT and other CRMs – Real-time data connection with enterprise-grade security, no IT infrastructure required

– Real-time data connection with enterprise-grade security, no IT infrastructure required Automated Intelligence – Insights update automatically as donor behavior changes

– Insights update automatically as donor behavior changes Portfolio-Wide Visibility – Comprehensive views of donor lifecycle journeys across all segments

– Comprehensive views of donor lifecycle journeys across all segments Actionable Recommendations – Every insight includes specific next steps tailored to your data

– Every insight includes specific next steps tailored to your data Trackable ROI – The ability to report improvements in donor retention, upgrade conversions, and new donor onboarding will quickly showcase the CI return

Pricing and Availability

CI Hub is available immediately for $495 per month, including real-time data connection, unlimited users, automated updates of insights, secure dashboard access, and complete onboarding and support. Initial implementation takes less than an hour of customer time and less than an afternoon in total.

About Reporting Xpress

Purpose-built by nonprofit executives, Reporting Xpress delivers secure, automated reporting solutions that turn raw data into actionable insights. Reporting Xpress delivers intelligent fundraising solutions that transform how development teams leverage their donor data. By converting static information into real-time, actionable intelligence, Reporting Xpress empowers nonprofit organizations to shift from reactive reporting to proactive strategy—maximizing donor relationships, improving retention, and driving sustainable revenue growth.

For more information about Constituent Intelligence Hub or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.reportingxpress.com/constituent_intelligence or contact [email protected] .

