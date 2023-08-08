Reports Show 40% Increase Of New Businesses In 2022, This Amazon Bestseller Inspires You To Join The Movement

News provided by

All Out To Burn Out

08 Aug, 2023, 12:21 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Hubspot, nearly 5 million businesses were registered in 2022; that's a 42% increase from pre-pandemic levels. Taking the first step towards business freedom can feel like a dive into the abyss. The #1 Amazon Bestseller, Living All Out, equips aspiring and thriving entrepreneurs with actionable steps for building a business that supports their ideal lifestyle and guidance for leading a values-driven life.

Continue Reading
“One decision, made with conviction and in alignment, has the power to redefine your life’s trajectory…an affirmation that with each step you take in the name of this decision, your healthiest, wealthiest, and happiest life gradually takes shape,” Melissa Henault, Founder of Burnout to All Out.
“One decision, made with conviction and in alignment, has the power to redefine your life’s trajectory…an affirmation that with each step you take in the name of this decision, your healthiest, wealthiest, and happiest life gradually takes shape,” Melissa Henault, Founder of Burnout to All Out.

In celebration of the new bestseller, a virtual summit will be hosted on August 9th at 12 pm EST. During the summit, each author will share their stories and strategies for living all out. Get your invitation here!

Living All Out features the incredible true stories of 20 entrepreneurs elevating their impact, passion, and legacy to break free from burnout and embrace an all-out life. From business development to lifestyle optimization, Living All Out shows readers the eye-opening breakthroughs experienced by entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Compiled by business strategist and coach, Melissa Henault, Living All Out is a testament to the power of beating burnout, investing in yourself and your business, and living all out.

Henault is a corporate dropout turned founder leading the modern entrepreneur movement and teaching entrepreneurs across industries burnout-free strategies and solutions to launch and scale their businesses.

"One decision, made with conviction and in alignment, has the power to redefine your life's trajectory…an affirmation that with each step you take in the name of this decision, your healthiest, wealthiest, and happiest life gradually takes shape," Melissa Henault, Founder of Burnout to All Out

Lessons include how to make consistent steps towards growth and discover purpose from pain. Each chapter offers a glimpse into stories of entrepreneurship, and provides tangible advice from experience.

"If you seek to break free from the shackles of burnout and embrace the freedom of an all-out life, this book is an absolute must-read," Amazon 5-star review.

Proceeds will be donated to The Mighty Millie Foundation, a nonprofit bringing awareness, funding, and resources to fight pediatric cancer.

Authors include: Sara Davenport, Dr. Princess Cullum, Lyneé Lopez, Pamela Tobin, Deirdre Palm Adams, Julie Cober, Stephanie Smout, Dr. Anjali Agrawal, Kristen Day, Laurel Boylan, Dr. Christina Madison, Judy Tierney, Michelle Douglas, Noelle Campell, Dr. Elisabeth Wygant, Danielle Gotha, Pam Cary, Brooke Moll, Chris Clark Jr., and Dr. Myava Clark

SOURCE All Out To Burn Out

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.