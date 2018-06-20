RePower South and the City of Montgomery to Bring Recycling Back to Residents

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RePower South (RPS) has reached an agreement with the City of Montgomery, Ala. to reopen the city's recycling facility to return recycling to Montgomery residents. RPS will add a proprietary fuel manufacturing capability with new additions and features, positioning Montgomery as a national leader in community and environmental sustainability. RPS offers a cost-effective recycling and waste processing solution that expands recycling recovery across the entire waste stream and produces a low carbon, renewable fuel. RPS will fund the over $7 million capital investment in the newly named City of Montgomery Recycling and Recovery Facility and create over 60 green jobs.

"We call our city the Capital of Dreams, and today is yet another milestone fulfilling that promise," says Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. "Our agreement with RePower South will again enable Montgomery residents to actively participate in enhancing the sustainable practices of our city, reducing the amount of trash that goes into our landfills while simultaneously enhancing economic development and job creation. Today's announcement is a win for Montgomery."

RPS Corporate Development Director Scott Montgomery says that the facility will feature new system upgrades as well as produce a low carbon, clean fuel from traditionally landfilled waste. "Our platform enables greater recycling recovery across the entire waste stream and creates a low-carbon, clean fuel to help reduce the consumption of coal, resulting in greater recycling, less landfilling and cleaner air at lower cost."

Continues Montgomery, "We are grateful for the leadership and support of Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, the City's executive staff, and the City of Montgomery Sanitation Department for selecting RePower South to deliver this cost-effective solution. We know there's a better way for our nation to manage garbage, and we are excited that the City of Montgomery agrees. We believe this facility will serve as a model for the world to move toward a more sustainable waste and energy future."

RPS development partners include Barnhill Contracting Company as general contractor; Bulk Handling Systems to refurbish and upgrade the waste processing system; and Loesche Energy Systems to provide the fuel manufacturing system. RPS licenses the fuel technology (ReEngineered FeedstockTM) from Accordant Energy. The facility is slated to begin operations in late 2018.

Contact:

Scott Montgomery

800.917.4526

scottmontgomery@repowersouth.com

Related Links

RePower South

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repower-south-and-the-city-of-montgomery-to-bring-recycling-back-to-residents-300669837.html

SOURCE RePower South

Related Links

http://www.repowersouth.com

