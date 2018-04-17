RePower South Announces Construction of Berkeley County Recycling and Recovery Facility

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina-based RePower South (RPS) recently announced the construction of the Berkeley County Recycling and Recovery Facility, positioning Berkeley County, S.C. as a leader in the community and environmental sustainability. RPS offers a cost-effective recycling and waste processing solution that expands recycling recovery across the entire waste stream and produces a low carbon, renewable fuel. RPS will fund the over $40 million capital investment in the facility and create over 60 green jobs.

"This innovative approach to recycling is bringing Berkeley County, and South Carolina, into the twenty-first century," said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. "This method encourages citizens to do what is environmentally friendly, without the hassle of sorting, proving it is possible to increase recycling efforts in communities."

RPS President Robert Shepard says that the system will both increase Berkeley County's recycling as well as produce a low carbon, clean fuel from waste below the cost of traditional recycling programs and landfilling. "Our platform enables greater recycling recovery and does so across the entire Berkeley County waste stream. We also create a low-carbon, clean fuel to help reduce the consumption of coal," says Shepard. "Greater recycling, less landfilling, and cleaner air at lower cost is a true win-win for Berkeley County."

"We are grateful and humbled by the courage, leadership, and support of Berkeley County Supervisor William Peagler, the members Berkeley County Council, and Berkeley County Water and Sanitation for selecting RePower to deliver this cost-effective solution to their citizens. We know there's a better way for our nation to manage garbage, and we are excited that Berkeley County agrees," Shepard adds. "We look forward to this facility serving as a model for the world to move towards a more sustainable waste and energy future."

RPS development partners include Barnhill Contracting Company to construct the facility; Bulk Handling Systems to provide the waste processing system, and Loesche Energy Systems to provide the fuel manufacturing system. RPS licenses the fuel technology (ReEngineered FeedstockTM) from Accordant Energy. The facility is slated to begin operations in early 2019.

