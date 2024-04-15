Representative Shri Thanedar Will Report $5.1 Million for Reelection Campaign, Secures Key Endorsements

DETROIT, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Representative Shri Thanedar (MI-13), a Democrat, proudly announces a significant milestone in his reelection campaign: reporting an impressive $5,100,462 cash-at-hand to support his bid for another term in office. Alongside this achievement, Representative Thanedar has garnered over 15 endorsements from influential elected officials and organizations, solidifying his position as a formidable candidate in the upcoming election.

Congressman Shri Thanedar report $5.1 Million re-election Cash-At-Hand. Post this Congressman Shri Thanedar

The campaign's fundraising success underscores the broad-based support and enthusiasm for Representative Thanedar's vision and leadership within the community. With a robust financial foundation, the campaign is well-positioned to amplify its message and engage with voters across Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

In addition to the substantial financial backing, Representative Thanedar has garnered endorsements from a diverse array of elected officials and organizations, highlighting his commitment to representing the interests of all constituents. Notable endorsements include:

Human Rights Campaign : The nation's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization recognizes Representative Thanedar's unwavering dedication to equality and civil rights.

: The nation's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization recognizes Representative Thanedar's unwavering dedication to equality and civil rights. Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) : Representing over half a million workers, LiUNA stands behind Representative Thanedar for his advocacy for working families and his commitment to strengthening labor rights.

: Representing over half a million workers, LiUNA stands behind Representative Thanedar for his advocacy for working families and his commitment to strengthening labor rights. Michigan Education Association (MEA): With over 120,000 members, MEA's endorsement reflects Representative Thanedar's steadfast support for public education and educators in Michigan .

These endorsements and others from respected individuals and organizations validate Representative Thanedar's record of accomplishment and ongoing efforts to champion issues that matter most to constituents.

"I am deeply honored to receive such overwhelming support from the community and these esteemed organizations," said Congressman Thanedar. "Together, we will continue to fight for progress, equality, and opportunity for all residents of Michigan's 13th." As the campaign gains momentum, Representative Thanedar remains committed to engaging with voters, listening to their concerns, and advocating for policies addressing our community's challenges.

Full List of Endorsements

Congressman Ami Bera

Congresswoman Judy Chu

Congressman Robert Garcia

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur

Congressman Ro Khanna

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Congressman Ted Lieu

Congressman Seth Magaziner

Congressman Brad Sherman

Congresswoman Dina Titus

Human Rights Campaign

Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA)

(LiUNA) National Education Association

Michigan Education Association

Newtown Action Alliance

For more information on the campaign, visit www.shriforcongress.com . For media inquiries or interview requests contact Richard Merritt at (313) 985-2805 or [email protected]

About Congressman Shri Thanedar:

U.S. Representative Shri Thanedar is a dedicated public servant known for his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Michigan's 13th Congressional District. With a track record of leadership and innovation, Shri Thanedar continues to advocate for policies that uplift communities and promote progress.

As an immigrant, scientist, entrepreneur, husband, father, and grandfather, Shri experienced firsthand the challenges of poverty. Raised in a large family in India, he recalls fetching water from the river and working as a janitor to support his studies. At 24, Shri arrived in America with just $20, driven by the hope of a better life. Despite starting with little, he earned an MBA and a Ph.D. in Chemistry through hard work and perseverance. Shri's path led him to work as a research scholar at the University of Michigan, but his true passion lay in entrepreneurship. Over 25 years, Shri founded multiple successful businesses, creating over 500 well-paying jobs that positively impacted countless families. Shri's entrepreneurial endeavors earned him three "Entrepreneur of the Year" awards from Ernst and Young. When he exited his business, he distributed the sale proceeds to all his employees.

Contact: Richard Merritt ( [email protected] )

Shri for Congress

P.O. Box 21159

Detroit, MI 48221

SOURCE Shri For Congress