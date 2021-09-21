Representatives Curtis, Lowenthal Kick-Off National Clean Energy Week 2021 with Bipartisan Resolution

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off a weeklong celebration of the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength and reductions to global emissions, U.S. Representatives John Curtis (R-UT) and Alan Lowenthal (D-CA) yesterday led the introduction of a bipartisan resolution recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).

Comprised of both in-person and virtual events—including the bipartisan Policy Makers Symposium—NCEW convenes government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates for in-person events in Washington, D.C., and virtual programming that reaches all across America in recognition of all that clean energy can bring: energy independence, economic prosperity, and a more peaceful world.

"Reducing emissions and lowering energy costs for American families should not be a partisan issue – this bipartisan resolution is a testament to that fact and proves that Republicans and Democrats can come together in support of America's clean energy industry," said Heather Reams, NCEW chair and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "In its fifth year, National Clean Energy Week's organizers applaud Representatives Curtis and Lowenthal for introducing this resolution. Their actions send a powerful message that both sides of the aisle can find common ground when it comes to supporting the expansion of innovative clean energy solutions that create jobs, spur economic growth and protect our environment."

"Regardless of party, we can all agree that less emissions are better than more emissions," Curtis said. "The United States is the leader in clean energy technology development and our energy sector deserves recognition as the tip of the spear in reducing worldwide emissions. I am honored to stand side by side with my colleagues, and especially my Democratic co-lead and friend Representative Lowenthal, celebrating National Clean Energy Week as we work with partners across the world to reduce emissions and innovate for our future."

"Our nation, and the world, are facing a cliff when it comes to climate change," Lowenthal said. "We have to hit the brakes on our negative impacts, or we will go over. We can no longer wait to transition from carbon-intensive and polluting energy sources to clean energy alternatives. Policymakers and industry leaders must come together to encourage innovation and a just transition to more renewable, zero-emission, and clean energy. We are no longer talking about the health of our planet in the future. Climate change is happening right now and we must act immediately."

In addition to Representatives Curtis and Lowenthal, the bipartisan resolution is cosponsored by Representatives: Mark Amodei (R-NV), Don Bacon (R-NE), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Karen Bass (D-CA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Larry Bucshon (R-IN), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Ed Case (D-HI), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Jim Costa (D-CA), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Ted Deutch (D-FL), Mike Doyle (D-PA), Tom Emmer (R-MN), Dwight Evans (D-PA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Garret Graves (R-LA), Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Jaime Herrera Butler (R-WA), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Jared Huffman (D-CA), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Dan Kildee (D-MI), Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Young Kim (R-CA), Ron Kind (D-WI), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Darin LaHood (R-IL), Jim Langevin (D-RI), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Brian Mast (R-FL), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Donald McEachin (D-VA), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), David McKinley (R-WV), Peter Meijer (R-MI), Grace Meng (D-NY), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Greg Murphy (R-NC), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Burgess Owens (R-UT), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Greg Pence (R-IN), Scott Peters (D-CA), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Tom Reed (R-NY), Tom Rice (R-SC), Bobby Rush (D-IL), Maria Salazar (R-FL), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), David Schweikert (R-AZ), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Bryan Steil (R-WI), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Mark Takano (D-CA), William Timmons (R-SC), Paul Tonko (D-NY), David Valadao (R-CA), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Bruce Westerman (R-AR) Frederica Wilson (D-FL), Joe Wilson (R-SC), and Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

The text of the U.S. House resolution can be found here.

Additional information about NCEW—including in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

