Representatives from IRS, SSA to Present at Online Payroll Conference

SAN ANTONIO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from top government agencies will provide insight into federal issues currently impacting payroll at the American Payroll Association's Virtual Congress. The two-day online conference will be presented live Wednesday, July 14 through Thursday, July 15.

APA's Virtual Congress will feature 12 specialized workshops, a virtual payroll and accounts payable expo featuring more than 30 vendors, multiple virtual networking opportunities for remote professionals in attendance, and much more. Visit the APA online to view the full conference agenda.

"Virtual Congress allows payroll professionals around the globe to come together for educational workshops and networking opportunities," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "While the world adapts to a new normal, payroll professionals must stay on top of changing payroll laws and regulations that impact how employees are paid."

The virtual conference will feature speakers from multiple organizations, including the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Deloitte Tax, and more. Presenters will cover key issues, such as:

IRS/SSA reconciliations

Changes to federal and state tax calculations

Updates to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)

Global payroll project management

General sessions feature exciting keynote speakers, including:

Corporate leader and author Carla Harris , sponsored by rapid! As Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, Ms. Harris brings her 30 years of experience on Wall Street to the table to help others succeed with proven strategies.

, sponsored by rapid! As Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, Ms. Harris brings her 30 years of experience on Wall Street to the table to help others succeed with proven strategies. Author Jia Jiang , "the Rejection Guy," sponsored by Paychex. As the founder and CEO of Wuju Learning, Mr. Jiang created an organization that trains employees and organizations to turn rejections into opportunities.

Virtual Congress will be available on-demand through September 13.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

