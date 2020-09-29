RepresentUs Launches Ads Featuring "Kim Jong-un" and "Vladimir Putin" to Illustrate how Easy it is to Collapse Democracy - First Ever Use of Deepfake Technology in a Major Ad Campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RepresentUs , the fiercely non-partisan anti-corruption organization, will launch two ads featuring "Kim Jong-un'' and "Vladimir Putin" to illustrate that unless the American people take immediate action to fix political corruption, voter suppression gerrymandering, and our broken election systems democracy will collapse. The ads were set to air immediately following tonight's presidential debate on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC in Washington, DC, but are so bold that they were banned by the stations without a rationale for the rejection. The spots, titled "Dictators", support RepresentUs' "Save the Vote" campaign.

You can view the "Dictators" advertisements here.

"For decades, America has been gerrymandered, votes have been suppressed and voters purged, money has taken over our political system. In 2020, we're seeing it all come home to roost," said Joshua Graham Lynn, co-founder and President of RepresentUs. "By featuring two leaders who have a vested interest in the collapse of our democratic system, we are putting the American people face-to-face with just how fragile our democracy really is. We hope it inspires Americans to come together to fight for this one issue that unites us all."

RepresentUs has an urgent message for the American people: Our democracy lives and dies with you. If we do not stand up and fight for it, it could be the end of democracy as we know it. Ahead of November's critical elections, the unprecedented obstacles that Americans face casting their ballots safely and securely during the ongoing pandemic are aggravated by countless other election threats. Among them, a dramatic shortage of poll workers, interference with the United States Postal Service, and widespread misinformation to undermine the security and validity of mail-in voting, and now a President who refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should results not end up in his favor.

"Deepfakes are an entirely new kind of threat to democracy and the integrity of the media. This ad exposes the threat for all to see," said RepresentUs co-founder and CEO Josh Silver.

RepresentUs' "Save the Vote" campaign ensures:

Every American has the opportunity to vote safely and securely All votes are counted before a winner is declared The candidates respect the outcome of the election, based on the will of the voters The President does not use his power to intimidate voters, close polling places, and stop ballot counting.

The ads are also supported by a vigorous social media campaign. Influencers including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Ed Helms, Alyssa Milano, and Kathy Griffin among others.

"Dictators" was created in partnership with Mischief @ No Fixed Address and Dini von Mueffling Communications, ad and PR agencies whose leadership are well known for their award-winning social change campaigns.

To learn more about the dangers of deepfakes, please visit: http://represent.us/dictators.



About RepresentUs

RepresentUs is the leading anti-corruption organization that is unrigging America's broken political system. Co-Founded in 2012 by Josh Silver and Joshua Graham Lynn, they are leading a non-partisan movement of Americans dedicated to putting power back in the hands of the voters. Corruption and a rigged system have halted progress on the issues that Americans care most about, from healthcare to education to government spending.

Through the continued passage of state and local laws that fix our broken elections, fight against gerrymandering, stop political bribery, and end secret money, RepresentUs advocates for the federal passage of the bi-partisan American Anti-Corruption Act to restore a government that is once again by and for the people. To date, the movement has passed 114 transformative anti-corruption acts and resolutions in cities and states across the country—and in 2018 passed more anti-corruption reform than in any other year in America's history.

For more information about RepresentUs, please visit represent.us .

