Reprints Desk and Evidence Partners Announce Integration to Streamline Literature Reviews and Article Access

ENCINO, Calif. and OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc., (OTCQB: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk has signed an integration agreement with Evidence Partners. The partnership brings together two of the world's most advanced research platforms in one solution: Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's award-winning document delivery service, and DistillerSR, Evidence Partners' industry-leading literature review software.

Used globally by the world's leading academic institutions, government bodies, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, DistillerSR saves valuable research time and dramatically reduces data errors by automating much of the manual work involved in conducting a systematic literature review, including reference screening, data collection and collation, reviewer conflict checking, duplicate reference removal, and inclusion/exclusion processing. DistillerSR enables researchers to:

Reduce the time required to produce literature reviews by 40-60%

Produce transparent, reproducible and audit-ready results without adding overhead

Customize research workflows and protocols to meet individual study requirements

"The integration with Evidence Partners will help the scientific user community complete their research faster, more easily, and with better results," said Peter Derycz, CEO and President of Research Solutions. "Our mutual customers will benefit from both automated literature review tools and easy access to full-text journal articles assessed in the review."

Under the new agreement, Reprints Desk's Article Galaxy research platform will serve as a powerful complement to DistillerSR, Evidence Partners' literature review software, providing customers with fast and copyright-compliant access to the scholarly literature they are reviewing. Article Galaxy's best-in-class article delivery engine offers on-demand access with just one click – whenever and wherever needed, right from within DistillerSR. With Article Galaxy, DistillerSR users achieve substantial cost savings on scientific literature access and will be able to:

Purchase or rent full-text research papers from major publishers 24/7

Get native PDFs delivered to their inbox within minutes

Filter by lowest cost, Open Access, and subscriptions

"We view this partnership as a logical next step in streamlining and improving the DistillerSR experience for our customers," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO of Evidence Partners. "This integration further automates the literature review process, creating more capacity and lowering the cost of this important type of research."

For more information on the partnership and to receive updates on the integration, please visit: info.reprintsdesk.com/distillerSR

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

About Evidence Partners and DistillerSR

Evidence Partners is the world leader in software that streamlines and automates the literature review process. DistillerSR is a cloud-based platform that is used globally by leading research organizations, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and medical product companies to manage and deliver their reviews more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.evidencepartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Research Solutions

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

