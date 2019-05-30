Reprints Desk Launches Product Integration With Lean Library

ENCINO, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc., (OTCQB: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Lean Library, a SAGE Publishing Company. Reprints Desk's Article Galaxy research platform and its popular 24/7 article delivery service is now available from within Lean Library's browser plug in to streamline and enhance scholarly literature access for customers.

The new integration offers Lean Library users convenient and on-demand access to full-text, peer-reviewed journal articles complementing existing publisher subscriptions. Reprints Desk customers will benefit from seamless access to another popular library tool, adding to Reprints Desk's integrations with more than 70 portals, websites, and third-party applications.

"Our new partnership with Lean Library is a big win for our mutual customers," said Scott Ahlberg, Chief Operations Officer at Reprints Desk. "They will experience simplified workflows and extend their accessibility to content beyond their organization's holdings with secure authentication."

"At Lean Library, we believe that smart tech can - and thus should - be used to simplify library workflows," said Johan Tilstra, Founder and CEO of Lean Library. "Our collaboration with Reprints Desk will once again allow our end users to focus more on their studies and research, and less on figuring out how to get access to materials. We're very pleased with that!"

Lean Library, a browser extension that knows whether a customer is subscribed to a particular journal, drives users to the best options for accessing full-text PDF articles. Under the new integration agreement, if an organization does not have a subscription for the paper a user wants to access, an option for document delivery can be presented—which opens a pre-filled Reprints Desk order form. The final order will be sent via OpenURL to Reprints Desk for fulfillment.

Reprints Desk's on-demand article delivery service provides users with immediate access to journal articles online, or delivers the native PDF documents via email within minutes. Lean Library customers who want to take advantage of this document delivery integration should contact Reprints Desk at +1 (310) 477-0354 or customersupport@reprintsdesk.com to set up an account.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information on Research Solutions and Reprints Desk, visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com.

About Lean Library

Founded by Johan Tilstra and Jan Thij Bakker, Lean Library provides software solutions to the library community, supporting researcher and accessibility and improving remote user experience. Connecting content to its users, Lean Library consists of three core products: Library Access, Library Assist, and Library Alternatives. Lean Library became a SAGE Publishing company in 2018. www.leanlibrary.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

