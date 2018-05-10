Reprints Desk Named Finalist in 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Article Galaxy was honored as one of the finalists across the 52 business technology categories.

"The 2018 CODiE Award finalists are some of the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

"The 2018 SIIA CODiE Awards recognition is a testament to the game-changing nature and innovation that the Article Galaxy research platform brings to scientific research. Article Galaxy helps researchers and scientists accelerate their research efforts by simplifying and personalizing their workflows," said Peter Derycz, President and CEO of Reprints Desk, Inc.

Corporations, academic institutions, and government organizations around the world rely on Reprints Desk's Article Galaxy solution for lowest cost acquisition of full-text scientific, technical, and medical documents, ensuring copyright-compliant access when filtering requests against publisher subscriptions and Open Access content. A cloud-based research intelligence platform, Article Galaxy combines on-demand research retrieval, scientific data analytics, and literature management in one platform. Article Galaxy features an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets and a Gadget Store for easy enhancement and visualization of data. For more information on the Article Galaxy research platform, please visit: http://info.reprintsdesk.com/the-all-new-article-galaxy-featuring-the-gadget-store

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

About Reprints Desk

Reprints Desk, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Research Solutions, simplifies how organizations procure, access, manage, and use scholarly journal articles, patents, and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. Organizations fueled by intellectual property choose Reprints Desk because of its collaborative business approach, efficient article supply system and services, and commitment to quality post-sales support. Reprints Desk has ranked #1 in every Document Delivery Vendor Scorecard from industry analyst and advisory firm Outsell, Inc. since 2008. For more information, visit www.reprintsdesk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in technology and product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

