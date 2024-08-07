Reprise Demo Platform Strengthens Industry-Leading Security with ISO 27001 Certification

Builds on existing SOC 2 Type 2 certification to demonstrate highest commitment to customer data protection, offers fine-tuned RBAC

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reprise further strengthens its security posture for its growing enterprise customer base and expanding demo program use cases. Demonstrating world-class data security controls, Reprise achieves its ISO 27001:2022 certification. A high bar for enterprise information security, ISO 27001:2022 adds to Reprise's existing SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Customers can also take advantage of fine-tuned role-based access control (RBAC) to build demo programs they can trust.

"Today's enterprises face increased pressure when it comes to choosing solutions with thorough security protections," said Sam Clemens, CEO at Reprise. "As our customers deploy demo environments for a wider variety of use cases, Reprise has doubled down on protecting the data customers choose to show in those environments. Both our internal security best-practices and our native product capabilities affirm our commitment to being the most trusted demo creation platform for even the most stringent enterprise security requirements."

Conforming with ISO 27001:2022 means a company has a strict system for managing cyber-risk and data security that follows all the internationally recognized standards and best practices. Achieving certification from an accredited assessment body is the next step. By achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification, Reprise signals an even higher level of commitment to information security for its customers.

"The Reprise platform allows our team to scale both access and delivery of interactive demos across the company," said Maurice Harty, Director Customer Solution Centers & Demo Cloud Platform, Dell Technologies. "A significant part of our selection process was finding a partner we trust with security and compliance. Reprise continues to put security first, while consistently delivering enterprise-ready solutions for all of our demo needs."

On top of meeting the industry's most robust security and compliance standards, Reprise offers fine-tuned RBAC for demo programs. This is increasingly critical as enterprise demo programs expand in scope. Demo admins need to control access to growing demo libraries with more functionality, options, and demo types. Admins can create roles that align with an employee's position and manage access to each feature, folder, and product in Reprise. To learn more about Reprise's security protections, visit: https://www.reprise.com/platform/enterprise-scale-and-security

