Reprise Earns Recognition in G2's Winter 2023 Report, Leading Interactive Demo Creation Platforms as Customers Declare it's the "Best Way To Create a Tailored Demo"

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reprise , the industry-leading demo creation platform, announces that it has been named a Leader on G2's Winter 2023 GridⓇ Report of Best Mid-Market Content Experience Platforms . This recognition comes alongside Reprise's newest integration with Marketo, one of the most widely used marketing automation platforms.

G2 rankings are determined by a combination of feedback from real users, aggregated data from online sources, and market share. In 2022, customers consistently ranked Reprise as an industry leader, with nearly 100% of users giving the platform a 4 or 5 star rating.

According to G2 reviews , sales and marketing leaders cite better qualified leads, fewer sales calls, and faster conversions after integrating demos into their sales process, saying that Reprise is the "best way to create a tailored demo for your prospects and clients." Reprise customers also shared that the platform offers a powerful experience that enables prospects to see their products in a fun, interactive method, saying "more prospects have taken meetings with us after seeing the Reprise Demo first."

In the last two years, interactive product demos have been shown to deliver shortened sales cycles and 50%+ better marketing conversions, dramatically improving time to value for marketing, sales, and demo teams. Reprise is the only enterprise-class platform that offers both interactive product tours and live demos, empowering their customers with the most flexibility and best experience to support buyers throughout their journey. Adding native integrations such as the Marketo Connector help marketing and sales leaders deploy, measure, and optimize product demos by integrating directly into their existing marketing stack.

"Modern marketing and sales teams are transforming how they buy and sell software," says Sam Clemens, co-founder and CEO. "As we continue to see incredible growth in our category, Reprise is committed to delivering both exceptional products and best-in-class customer experiences. Integrating with services like Marketo enables us to continue to set the industry standard for demo creation platforms by supporting customers in the marketing and sales environments they already know and trust."

Reprise is the only enterprise-class demo creation platform that delivers both interactive product tours and live demos to its users. Reprise provides a no-code SaaS option that gives teams the power to control the narrative of their demos, deliver custom product experiences, and track usage — without developer involvement.

Launched in 2020, the company rapidly scaled from a core team of seven to more than 137 employees in a fully-remote work environment. Reprise was named number six on Fortune Magazine's 2022 "Best Small and Medium Workplaces" list. Backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures, Reprise is changing how companies deliver their demo experiences.

