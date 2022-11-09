Reprise Expands Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Demo Creation

The leading demo creation platform provider rounds out executive team to support exponential SaaS growth predicted in 2023

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reprise , the industry-leading demo creation platform provider, announces the appointment of its Chief Revenue, Financial and Marketing officers rounding out its robust leadership team. This addition comes on the heels of Reprise's sustained growth and recent customer partnerships with Talkdesk, Bonusly and Medius; underscoring the rising demand for enterprise-ready solutions for leading SaaS organizations.

Tyson Goeltz joins as Chief Revenue Officer with two decades of experience in sales and business development in high-profile companies including LinkedIn and A Cloud Guru (acquired by Pluralsight).

Michelle Hipwood steps into the role of Chief Financial Officer, with 20+ years as a business analyst, consultant, and investor leading financial ops for multiple growth companies including clypd (acquired by Xander/AT&T).

Courtney Pallotta completes the leadership team as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer, bringing expertise in leading high-growth and enterprise marketing teams at companies such as Netezza, IBM, and ChaosSearch.

"As Reprise continues to experience rapid growth across all areas of our business, we are focused on putting the right people and processes in place to scale," said Sam Clemens, co-founder and CEO. "Tyson, Michelle, and Courtney bring a level of leadership, experience, and broad enterprise and SaaS expertise that will benefit not only our internal team but also our customers."

According to Gartner , buyers walk through just over 60% of the buying experience before actively engaging a vendor. Interactive product demo experiences can replace static presentations, giving buyers the ability to experience a product on-demand. The result: more leads, faster sales cycles with fewer sales calls, and less strain on sales engineering resources.

Customers including Talkdesk, Bonusly and Medius have chosen Reprise for its flexibility to handle screen and application capture in a single platform for sales, marketing and customer experience teams, as well as for its integrations into leading CRM tools to seamlessly measure impact and usage.

"With Reprise, Talkdesk has created a library of interactive demos, hosted on our website, that give our prospects an in-depth look into several key areas of our products," said Darren Kunkel, Director of Technical Marketing. "These demos have been a critical addition to our marketing and sales funnel, and the Reprise team has been a true partner throughout the entire process."

About Reprise

Reprise is the only enterprise-ready demo creation platform that offers both guided and live demo options for its users. Reprise provides a no-code SaaS option that gives teams the power to control the narrative of their demos, deliver custom product experiences, and track usage — without developer involvement.

Launched in 2020, the company rapidly scaled from a core team of seven to more than 137 employees in a fully-remote work environment. Reprise was named number six on Fortune Magazine's 2022 "Best Small and Medium Workplaces" list. Backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures, Reprise is changing how companies deliver their demo experiences.

