Reprise Introduces Ability to Inject Custom Datasets into Live Apps and Demos

New Data Studio capabilities extend platform and enable fast, customized demo creation — accelerating sales cycles and saving presales teams demo prep and delivery time

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reprise adds new capabilities to its platform, helping sales and presales teams deliver the right demo at the right time by injecting custom data into their demo environment of choice. Powered by its new Data Studio, Reprise lets organizations populate an empty demo, tailor the story for every audience, and customize elements like charts and graphs — all while saving presales teams time and effort. Sales reps can easily swap datasets to tell the most relevant stories, helping them increase win rates and accelerate deals.

"Without the right data, demos fail," said Danny Ramos, Senior Product Manager, Verusen. "Changing data in a demo was impossible without hours from engineers. Now we can add data to our live demos on demand with Reprise, making our product story relevant to every prospect. Our sales teams can move faster on opportunities and close more deals."

Data Studio is unique in that it lets teams inject data into either a self-contained demo environment or a live production environment. Some prefer to add or change datasets in a dedicated demo environment for more stability, customization, and control. Others prefer filling their production application with data. Regardless of the method, Reprise makes it easier to fill demos with the right data, consistently and at scale.

"Data Studio is a powerful complement to the entire Reprise platform, supporting customers no matter how they demo," said Sarah Idriss, VP of Product Management at Reprise. " Whether you're demoing from a self-contained environment like Reprise Replicate™, or a live production application, only Reprise provides the type of flexibility enterprises demand. No matter what story you want to tell, you can do it with Reprise."

Reprise is the leading comprehensive demo creation platform for enterprise presales, sales, and marketing teams. Reprise allows users to seamlessly build customized sales demos, interactive leave-behinds, complete sandbox environments, and high-performing product tours in a single, powerful platform. With Reprise, enterprise sales and marketing teams shorten sales cycles, lower acquisition costs, increase conversion, and confidently show the value of their products in every interaction.

Launched in 2020, Reprise has been recognized for its market leadership by Gartner, Forrester, and G2 and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures. Reprise has served millions of demos to date for customers that include Cloudera, Databricks, Pendo, ServiceNow, and Zendesk.

