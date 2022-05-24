Reprise, the Only Complete Demo Creation Platform, Surpasses Eight Million Demo Views

"It Makes Telling Your Story to Prospects Easier." Reprise Customer Cites 50% Sales Cycle Acceleration

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reprise , the only complete demo creation platform that go-to-market teams turn to when they need to create live and guided demo experiences, is celebrating a new milestone: more than eight million demos viewed. Demos were made by Reprise customers like Relode, who accelerated their sales process by 50% as a result.

"Having a structured and streamlined way to deliver consistent demos, enrich our marketing, and improve our customer- and prospect-facing appearances are the reasons we chose Reprise," said Head of Sales and Customer Success at Relode, Vinnie Cholewa. "It makes telling your story to your customers and prospects easier."

Customers have two different product capture options with Reprise: screen-by-screen for guided demos or the entire application for live demo environments. They can also add interactive guides, share or embed the experience, integrate with their existing sales and marketing stack, and track and analyze usage.

Organizations like Relode, Outreach, and Cloudera use Reprise's complete demo solution to easily create guided product experiences and live, customizable sales demo environments without having to lean heavily on their software development teams.

"As software solutions become increasingly complex, buyers are looking for solutions that are simple to understand," said Paul Vidal, VP of Field Engineering at Reprise. "Reprise is a valuable - and vital - tool for companies with complex software, enabling them to demonstrate time-to-value faster and shorten their sales cycles."

About Reprise

Reprise is the only complete demo creation platform that go-to-market teams turn to when they need to create live and guided demo experiences. Reprise provides a no-code, enterprise-ready platform that gives teams the power to control the narrative of their demos and deliver custom product experiences—without developer involvement.

Backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures, Reprise is changing how companies deliver their demo experiences. Outreach, Gainsight, and Cloudera have achieved significant improvements in ROI and lead conversion rates with Reprise.

