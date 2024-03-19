RepRisk ESG risk data now available to Bloomberg Data Management Services customers

Modeled, structured and linked RepRisk AI-powered ESG risk data is now available through Bloomberg's Data License Plus (DL+) ESG Manager solution

ZURICH, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepRisk, a data science company that provides transparency on ESG and business conduct risks, announced its data is available to mutual customers via Bloomberg's DL+ ESG Manager solution, which models, structures and links multi-vendor ESG data for seamless integration into customers' workflows.

RepRisk's comprehensive ESG database covers over 100 ESG risk factors across 250,000 companies globally, and takes an outside-in approach, disregarding self-reported information from companies. The collaboration between RepRisk and Bloomberg further enables the delivery of a daily updated ESG risk dataset throughout clients' organizations, supporting a wide range of use cases across the financial industry.

ESG Manager is part of Bloomberg's Data License Plus (DL+) solution suite, built to address client demand for a ready-to-use data management solution that links ESG data from Bloomberg and other vendors to Bloomberg's industry standard entity and instrument reference data. This creates a combined universe of data that can be easily browsed and navigated through a web-based Data Management Workstation and distributed through several publication and collection technologies. By offering RepRisk's dynamic and daily updated ESG risk data for public and private companies through ESG Manager, mutual customers can take advantage of timely, granular and actionable updates on evolving ESG risks supporting various decision-making needs.

"As ESG risks can rapidly evolve into financially material impacts, investors and companies are seeking ease with integrating and distributing data, coupled with faster, more reliable data signals to manage their risks and gain a competitive edge," commented Jenny Nordby, Head of Business Development at RepRisk. "We are excited to provide Bloomberg DL+ clients with RepRisk's daily updated ESG risk data to promote business conduct due diligence and ESG risk management throughout their organizations. RepRisk data is built by the synergy of AI speed and human curation, ensuring both rapid processing and the maintenance of high standards of quality and depth. By using RepRisk ESG data within DL+ ESG Manager, Bloomberg's and RepRisk's mutual clients experience confident decision-making with less complexity in accessing and distributing data."

"We're excited to expand the multi-vendor coverage of DL+ ESG Manager through the addition of RepRisk's ESG risk data, enabling customers to further enhance their holistic view of ESG data across their firm," said Don Huff, Global Head of Client Services and Operations at Bloomberg Data Management Services. "Our collaboration comes at an especially important time, when regulatory demand for ESG data from market participants is increasing."

While regulations on disclosures are advancing, companies do not disclose all the risks in their operations, and even less so if they are private. Moreover, disclosures lack effectiveness in detecting issues like greenwashing, a trend on the rise as evidenced by RepRisk's data. Globally, one in every four climate-related ESG risk incidents in September 2023 was linked to greenwashing, marking an increase from one in five in September 2022.

Investors and other market participants may encounter incomplete information if they exclusively depend on company self-disclosures for their due diligence and risk management efforts. By excluding company self-disclosures in its data generation, RepRisk illuminates risks that could otherwise be obscured and could materialize into adverse environmental, social or governance impact.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a data science company that provides transparency on business conduct risks like deforestation, human rights abuses, and corruption. RepRisk enables efficient decision-making for clients and supports alpha generation and value preservation for their organization, investments, and business interests. RepRisk is trusted by 80+ of the world's leading banks, 17 of the 25 largest investment managers, corporates, and the world's largest sovereign wealth funds for their due diligence processes. RepRisk uses human curation and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to generate the world's most comprehensive business conduct and biodiversity risk datasets on public and private companies, real assets, and countries. Visit us at www.reprisk.com.

Contact

Mathias Fürer

+41 41 552 30 01

[email protected]

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

Contact

Susan Doyle

[email protected]

SOURCE RepRisk