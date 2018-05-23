CHESTER, N.Y., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba RMS Medical Products (OTCQX: REPR) today announced that Lead Independent Director Dan Goldberger will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational Conference taking place June 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset hotel in Bel-Air, California.
The Company's presentation will take place on June 4th at 12:30 PM.
About RMS Medical Products
The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes medical products used for home infusions and suctioning. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, RMS Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and RMS HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in professional healthcare settings as well as at home. The Company's RES-Q-VAC® line of medical suctioning products is used by emergency medical service providers in addition to a variety of other healthcare providers. For more information about RMS Medical Products, please visit www.rmsmedicalproducts.com.
Contact
CG Capital
877.889.1972
investorrelations@cg.capital
www.cg.capital
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repro-med-systems-to-present-at-the-8th-annual-ld-micro-invitational-conference-300653266.html
SOURCE RMS Medical Products
